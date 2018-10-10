FDCI India Fashion Week: The Opening Show Is Like A Whiff Of Sea Breeze And Give Vacation Vibes

No flashlights on the phone! No loud murmurings! And with no models smiling, fashion shows come with a set of tight rules. The dark lights illuminating the enclosed space itself creates an air of exclusivity. While the outfits shown on the ramp might talk about liberation, the shows beckon you to be serious, with lips sealed and eyeballs mechanically moving like a pendulum.

However, the opening show at the FDCI India Fashion Week powered by NEXA and Lotus was a departure from the confined space. The opening show today, showed us the willingness of the fashion industry to take a step in the opposite direction. Earlier, we saw Chanel's show, which took place off the seaside on a beach, where models walked barefoot and freely. That Spring/Summer 2019 show had nostalgic undertones and celebrated free-spirited women.

Coming to today's show by Péro by Aneeth Arora, the young designer created that magical feel and sort of unrestrained vibe at Aqua, The Park Hotel in New Delhi. However, her show was not on the brown sands, but the sophisticated pool deck area. We thought that the area of the show not only gave a break from the monotony but was also appropriate considering her latest collection.

Talking about her collection, Péro's outfits usually have minimalism and subtle quirkiness and so this Spring-Summer 2019 collection was no different in that aspect. Her outfits were a representation of the brand's ideology. The ensembles exuded tropical vibes, breezy silhouettes, and laidback aesthetics. The outfits were anti-fit and mostly splashed in muted-tones expect for a few vibrant pieces. The prints on the laser-cut fabrics were delicate and myriad. Floral, gingham, stripes, appliques, and a few more brought alive the collection. The long jackets were a dominant part of the collection as much were the sequins, beads, and threads.

With her outfits, she gave us a glimpse of a hardly explored territory. For most of us, who are scared of taking a plunge into the deep blue sea, this collection came as a relief and soothing was the effect. However, the tinge of dramatism did come with the eccentric headgears that some models sported. The headgears were fragile and designed by Carlo Urgese. These paperwork headgears represented the marine landscape with fish-cut, intricate corals, and starfish designs among others.

The models were seen dancing, mirroring the famous Hawaii dance steps that we remember watching in the animated film, Moana. We saw models smiling and waving also with wicker baskets in their hands - what a pleasant change and also the fashion-enthusiast audience were seen relaxing by the poolside and admiring the collection. It was like a perfect resort vacation.