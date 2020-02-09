Oscars 2019 Flashback: Best Red Carpet Looks From 91st Academy Awards Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Oscars, the biggest awards of the year, is just a day away and we can't keep calm! Oscars 2020 will be held on Monday, 10th February at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Talking about Oscars, let us tell you that it's one of the most glamorous events that witness many celebrities making stunning fashion statements.

Last year, celebrities like Billy Porter, Lady Gaga and many others gave us memorable red carpet moments in their gorgeous gowns. So, before these crazy-talented celebrities set the fashion bar higher at the 92nd Academy Awards, let us take a quick flashback of the best looks from Oscars 2019.

Freida Pinto In A Maroon Sequin Gown Freida Pinto graced the Vanity Fair Oscars party 2019 in a beautiful maroon sequin number by Julien Macdonald. It was a full-sleeved plunging neckline body-hugging floor-length gown, which featured thigh-high front slit. She paired it with a pair of matching heels and a clutch. The diva elevated her look with diamond earrings and styled her tresses in a messy hairdo. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and red lip shade enhanced her look. Billy Porter In A Tuxedo Gown The ‘Pose' star Billy Porter was ‘the' man in the dress at 91st Academy Awards. His ensemble was a mixture of tuxedo and gown, and it was one of the most memorable red carpet moments of 2019. Billy's unique ensemble consisted of a tuxedo with notch velvet lapel and a bow-tie. The tuxedo was then followed by a long voluminous flared skirt. The skirt featured a band-type belt, which added structure to the attire. Billy Porter rounded out his look with silver-toned rings and french beard. Helen Mirren In Pink Multi-Shade Gown Helen Mirren's gown was one of the most beautiful gowns at Oscars 2019. Her full-sleeved V-shaped neckline flared gown was splashed in the multi-shades of pink. It was a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown featuring band-type belt, that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The pretty silver-toned necklace, a pair of studs, and bracelet by Harry Winston enhanced her look. Kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and bright pink lip shade complemented her attire perfectly. Helen carried a matching-hued Tyler Ellis clutch to complete this look. Priyanka Chopra Jonas In Black Gown And Nick Jonas In Blue Tuxedo Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attended the Vanity Fair's Academy Awards Party 2019 first time together, where they gave major couple goals. Priyanka Chopra was dressed in a black sleeveless halter-neck flared gown with plunging neckline from Elie Saab. Her gown was accentuated by few silver embellishments and tulle fabric at the hem. She completed her look with Jimmy Choo black sandals and notched up her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and white nail paint. Slight contouring marked by thick filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade went well with her look. The diva tied her tresses into a bun while the side strands framed her face. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looked dashing in a blue tuxedo. His ensemble consisted of a classicwhite shirt with a black bow-tie. He layered it with a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned blue blazer and teamed it up with matching pants. Linda Cardellini In A Pink Dramatic Ruffle Gown Linda Cardellini was decked up in an extraordinary dramatic pink gown by Schiaparelli. It was a sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline, which was accentuated by heavy ruffles and a white bow. Her asymmetrical gown also featured long ruffled trail, that added dramatic quotient to her look. The stunning actress completed her look with pointed black heels and upped her stylish look with a lovely high-bun. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. Lady Gaga In A Black Gown And $30 Million Necklace Lady Gaga opted for Audrey's structured black strapless gown, which featured a voluminous skirt with a trail. She teamed it up with black full sleeves gloves. While Lady Gaga's gown looked beautiful but her $30 million necklace was the most unforgettable moment of Oscars 2019. It was a Tiffany's 128 Karat yellow diamond necklace and she further enhanced her look with a pair of diamond danglers. She elevated her look with a twisted puffed hairdo and pink lip shade.

Oscars 2019 was definitely an unforgettable event but let's see what our celebrities have in store for Oscars 2020. Meanwhile do not forget to share your thoughts on these red carpet looks from the 91st Academy Awards.