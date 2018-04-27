OPPO F7 Diamond Black Edition: Where Style And Performance Meet

Different You, Yet One Elegant Phone: OPPO F7 Diamond Black Special Edition

For some, mobile phones might be an essential tool of business. But for the rest, it is not just a mere tool of communication, but is also a salient way of conveying a statement about their personality-it's the new lifestyle accessory that strongly reflects style and glamour.

Now, imagine what if one phone could deliver both of these attributes? What if you could have a bunch of next-generation features and neoteric accessibilities housed inside a shimmering glass body?

We're talking about the newly launched OPPO F7 Diamond Black edition smartphone. This 128 GB top-of-the-line variant of OPPO's F flaunts a unique glass body that shimmers like gemstones, reflecting different colours with each glance.

True to its name, the F7 Diamond Black has a multi-layered metallic and glass back-cover that replicates a diamond-like glow, owing to its triangular-cut patterns that shimmer bright and dark shades when seen from different angles. This device indeed represents a smartphone, where style and performance blend in effortlessly.

It can ease your day-to-day work by being the most perfect companion you could possibly think of. From waking you up, till the time you hit the bed after a long day, the phone simplifies your life in ways you barely even realize.

How? Well, OPPO has equipped this device with tons of AI (Artificial Intelligence)-powered features that enhance its performance, forcing us to rethink the capabilities of a smartphone. Taking OPPO's selfie game a level higher, F7 flaunts a 25 MP front camera, coupled with real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR) Technology.

The in-built AI Beauty 2.0 technology can precisely recognize and delicately beautify each facial feature separately, and provide differentiated beautification touches for both boys and girls in a group selfie. Its AI-algorithms sense the beautification preferences of the user, based on the regular edits made to the images, and can automatically create similar adjustments on the subsequent photos.

That's not it! F7 uses AI image recognition to automatically group the photos by faces, places, and scenes, and creates respective albums for easy reference. WOW! Moving beyond selfies and album management, OPPO F7's Board feature uses AI for a split-screen display, where the user can place his favourite apps.

Also, it intelligently sorts out key meetings and schedules, travel or movie tickets, and e-commerce order status by recognizing e-mails and text messages. Isn't this redefining the opportunities AI can unlock within smartphones?

Talking about performance and hardware intricacies, the smartphone brings to the table a whopping 128 GB of internal storage! In addition, the phone supports up to a mammoth 256 GB of expandable storage! Eliminating the hassle of choosing between a second SIM and a microSD card, the phone comes with a Triple Memory Slot tray that allows you use two 4G VoLTE-enabled SIM cards alongside a dedicated microSd card slot.

And the OPPO F7 runs the latest Color OS 5.0, built on top of Android 8.1. AI Facial Recognition unlocks the handset in just 0.08 seconds-your F7 recognizes you immediately when the screen is turned on.

So, if you're looking for a phone that looks great and also delivers unmatched performance, we'd say you shouldn't look beyond the OPPO F7 Diamond Black edition. The phone has been priced at Rs. 26,990 and is available at all the OPPO stores near you. Quit waiting already!