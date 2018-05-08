Omg! Did Rihanna Too Disappoint At Met Gala 2018?

The theme of Met Gala 2018 is "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination". Going by the theme of the most exclusive fashion soiree, if you come dressed as a pope, well you are bound to nail the look. What is so daring about it!

Such was the case with the queen of Met Gala-Rihanna, who is also co-chairing this year's most exclusive fashion soiree. One of the most highly followed celebs, Rihanna made a grand entry dressed as the fashion pope.

PC: @RihannaDaily

Designed by Margiela, her costume sent an icy chill and was encrusted with pearls and precious jewels. Inspired by Catholicism, her edgy attire was enhanced by a crucifix necklace and pearl anklets. Riri's ensemble, which consisted of a dress and a matching overcoat wouldn't have achieved the complete Pope-inspired look, had it not been for her Bishop hat.

Reminiscent of the papal tiaras of medieval era, her Catholic headwear rounded off her look and made her appear striking.

But unlike last year, where she donned a very surreal and challenging sculptural floral costume characterised by pulled-apart like petals, her this year's look was well, but obvious.

A post shared by Maison Margiela (@maisonmargiela) on May 7, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

Sure, she looked magnificent dressed in the Catholic outfit but we really expected more from Rihanna. Starlets including Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Madonna, and a few more safely managed to steal her thunder with their bold choices.

So, what do you think about Riri's fashionable pope ensemble. Do you think she pushed the boundaries or played it safe?