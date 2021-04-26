Oscars 2021: Red Is The Ruling Hue But We Have Our Favourite Pick; Find Out Who! Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The red dresses dominated the pink carpet of the Oscars 2021 and made us realise the power of fiery red hue. Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, and Reese Witherspoon flaunted different styles of red dresses at the 93rd Academy Awards but we have our favourite pick.

Photographer Courtesy: kwaku alston

Amanda Seyfried's Red Tulle Gown

Amanda Seyfried, who won her first Oscar nomination as the Best Supporting Actress for black and white classic Mank, looked gorgeous in her red Giorgio Armani gown. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, she wore a tulle gown that was accentuated by a slit bodice with sharp ruffled accents. Her gown was panelled with mermaid-cut silhouette. She exuded vintage vibes particularly with her side-swept and knotted bun hairdo inspired by actress Marion Davies. Actually, Amanda Seyfried played actress Marion Davies' character in Citizen Kane. Her makeup was highlighted by rouge lip shade. The yellow diamond jewellery from Forevermark completed her look.

Picture Source: Alberta Ferretti's Instagram Page

Angela Bassett's Red Draped Gown

Angela Bassett, who was among the presenters at the Oscars 2021, surprised the viewers with her dramatic red gown. The actress wore a custom Alberta Ferretti red crêpe off-shoulder gown with draped organza sleeves and the train. Styled by Jennifer Austin, she carried a Judith Leiber clutch with her and paired her ensemble with Louboutin sandals. The delicate danglers from Chopard upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by blue and red tones. While her lip shade was matte red, the eye makeup was enhanced by blue smokey eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Olivia Colman's Polo-Neck Red Dress

The Crown actress Olivia Colman also made a strong case for red at the 93rd Academy Awards. The actress, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in The Father, opted for a Dior dress. She wore a polo-neck structured dress that was A-lined and featured slightly puffed sleeves. She teamed her stunning dress with pointed red pumps with subtle embellished details. Styled by Miranda, her makeup was dewy with sparkling black eyeliner, a hint of waterproof mascara, nude eye shadow, and red and nude lip shade. The side-parted short ebony tresses completed her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Reese Witherspoon's Classic Red Gown

Reese Witherspoon was also the presenter at the Oscars 2021 award ceremony and she wore a Dior gown for the occasion. She was styled by Petra Flannery and her gown with sharp halter bodice was mainly accentuated by red hue but had hints of magenta too. It was a belted number with sharp pleats and crisp structure. She wore meticulously-crafted diamond and gemstone jewellery from Bvlgari. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her look.

Well, we loved all the red outfits but Amanda Seyfried's attire and look was just so perfect and classic - well articulated! So, whose red outfit and look from the list did you like the most? Let us know that.