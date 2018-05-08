Nailed It Or Failed It: Dippy’s Met Gala 2018 Gown

She made a bolder costume choice for this year's Met Gala but Deepika Padukone still fell short of matching her attire with the theme of the event. The theme of Met Gala 2018 was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' and Dippy's attire just couldn't draw any similarities and keep up with the Catholic imagination.

Given on any other red carpet occasion, her red gown would have weaved magic. But at Met Gala, which is known as the platform for avant-garde costumes, her high-slit attire was a misfire.

PC: @shaleenanathani

Designed by Prabal Gurung, her gown perfectly accentuated her lithe frame and featured a hand draped silk gazar. She complimented her look with south sea pearl earrings.

Dippy looked fabulous though, and we really wish she doesn't get trolled this time. Fashion is highly subjective, so let's wait and watch what critics have to say about her costume.

However, we are proud of Deepika as she made it to the second year of the 'Oscars of Fashion'. We just hope she keeps coming back and make more surreal choices in tune with the theme.

But with all said, Dippy left us a bit disappointed.

What do you think of Deepika's Met Gala 2018 costume? Let us know in the comments section and log on to Boldsky for more Met Gala updates.