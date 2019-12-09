Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi Is The Fashion Inspiration We All Need Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Zozibini Tunzi won the Miss Universe 2019 crown at the Miss Universe event held in Atlanta. The 26-year-old was crowned by last year's Miss Universe, Catriona Gray and she looked impressive in her structured golden gown, which she wore for the main event. However, apart from her shiny golden attire, Zozibini has many more fashion goals for us. During her time in Atlanta, the Miss Universe 2019 gave us cues on how to slay it in vibrant and colour-blocked outfits. So, let's take a look at her fashion looks.

Zozibini Tunzi In A Xhosa-Inspired Gown For the preliminary round of Miss Universe 2019 contest, Zozibini Tunzi donned a Xhosa-inspired gown, which was custom-designed by Biji - La Maison de Couture. Her white-hued gown and the outer layer of cape was crafted out of velvet fabric and the inside layer of the cape was accentuated by signature Xhosa-style pattern in sequins. The designer also added some diamanté elements to her white gown, which gave her attire more glamourous vibe. She paired her ensemble with peep-hole black sandals and accessorised her look with sparkling diamond danglers. Zozibini Tunzi In A Pink Patterned Pantsuit On one of her busiest days at the Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi slayed it in a pink pantsuit, which was designed by Warrick Gautier. Her embroidered tailored suit was structured and featured a crisp blazer and matching pants. The attire was also enhanced by white-toned floral accents, which spruced up her ensemble. She paired it with nude-toned pumps, which colour-blocked her attire. Zozibini upped her look with quirky diamond earrings and the pink headscarf wrapped up her look. Zozibini Tunzi In A Nguni Print Dress For the press conference event, Zozibini Tunzi beautifully represented her culture again. She wore a nguni print dress, which came from the House of Fabrosanz. It was a one-shouldered full-sleeved dress that was accentuated by vibrant patterns and featured asymmetrical hem. It was a smart all-occasion dress and Zozibini teamed it with black-hued platform sandals. This time, she wore golden-toned earrings, which absolutely caught our attention. Zozibini Tunzi In A Contrasting Attire The Miss Universe 2019 also gave us a winter-perfect outfit goal. She wore a black-hued tuxedo-styled dress that was full-sleeved and knotted at the front. Zozibini teamed it with white stockings and metallic boots. Well, she really played with the colour-blocking trend and inspired our office wardrobe. She looked smart and upped her style quotient with metallic golden hoop earrings. Zozibini Tunzi In An Orange Dress Orange is not quite everybody's hue but Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi rocked her orange-hued dress. She wore this full-sleeved orange dress for an event and looked absolutely stunning. Her dress featured a plunging neckline and a side-slit. The dress was custom designed by Juan William Aria. However, apart from her dress, her belt was worth noticing too. Her hand-beaded gorgeous belt by Magpie Calls totally elevated her dress look. She teamed her dress with bright yellow pumps and completed her glamourous look with sleek earrings. Zozibini Tunzi In A Red Dress On her first day at Atlanta for the Miss Universe contest, Zozibini Tunzi donned a stunning red dress that featured a one-shouldered halter neckline. It was a bodycon number and Zozibini looked amazing in it. She paired her dress with golden sandals, which went well with her red attire. This outfit of hers was designed by Anel Botha. She upped her look with quirky golden-toned earrings, which notched up her look.

So, which outfit of Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photo Credits: Zozibini Tunzi's Instagram