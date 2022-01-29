Minnie Mouse Takes To Power Dressing; Disney Character To Wear Blue Pantsuit Instead Of Red Polka-Dot Dress Fashion Trends Shweta Parande

Disney's iconic cartoon character Minnie Mouse has created a stir in fashion circles after it was announced that she will be wearing a blue pantsuit for the 30th anniversary celebrations of Disneyland Paris. The outfit has been designed by Stella McCartney and is being seen as a gender bender. As Minnie Mouse takes to power dressing, it has received mixed reactions. The love interest of Mickey Mouse will ditch her iconic red dress, yes, the polka-dotted one, to don a pantuit. That too, a dark blue one! It has black polka dots, and a matching bow just like in the red dress. The shoes are black in this ensemble but the hand gloves of Minnie Mouse remain white.

Shades of pinks and reds are traditionally considered to be for the girls, with couples buying more pink stuff for their baby daughter and blues and blacks for the boys. This continues even in the child's grown-up years and this is how conditioning happens.

Wearing pants is also generally considered to be a male's birthright, even in 2022. So, Minnie Mouse wearing a pantsuit will send a lot of signals to society to change their norms and perception of gender.

In today's times, office-going girls, even those at home, and celebrities are seen wearing pantsuits or shirts and trousers. It is not an uncommon sight, even in traditional societies like India, especially in the urban circles.

Children are known to follow their favourite comic characters, cartoons, movie actors or sportstars as far as fashion and mannerisms go. It seems like Minnie Mouse in her pantsuit will create quite an impression on young minds. What do you think?

Take a look at the tweet by Disneyland Paris:

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

Minnie Mouse will wear this blue and black pantsuit by designer Stella McCartney on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, and also to mark the International Women's Day 2022.