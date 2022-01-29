Just In
- 3 hrs ago What Is Extubation? Know More About Its Benefits, Risks And How It Is Done
- 3 hrs ago February 2022: List Of Auspicious Dates And Shubh Muhurat And Timings This Month
- 4 hrs ago 95% Of India's Adult Population Given First Dose Of Covid Vaccine, 74% Fully Inoculated: Health Ministry
- 5 hrs ago Parental Vaccination Against Covid-19 Protects Children As Well: Study
Don't Miss
- Technology Titan’s Fastrack Launches Reflex VOX Smartwatch In India; 100+Watch Faces, Built-in Alexa, And More
- Movies 5 Things We Loved About One Cut Two Cut's Trailer Featuring Danish Sait
- Finance Union Budget 2022: Tackling Inflation A Prime Concern
- Sports Viswanathan Anand dons different role: Chess legend to mend India players ahead of Asian Games
- News Kerala HC asks actor Dileep to submit all old phones by Monday
- Education UPTET 2021 Answer Key Released: Check How To Download, Raise Objections Till February 1
- Automobiles BYD e6 Deliveries Begin In India: Electric MPV Ready To Hit The Streets In Six Cities
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Puducherry In Winter Of 2022
Minnie Mouse Takes To Power Dressing; Disney Character To Wear Blue Pantsuit Instead Of Red Polka-Dot Dress
Disney's iconic cartoon character Minnie Mouse has created a stir in fashion circles after it was announced that she will be wearing a blue pantsuit for the 30th anniversary celebrations of Disneyland Paris. The outfit has been designed by Stella McCartney and is being seen as a gender bender. As Minnie Mouse takes to power dressing, it has received mixed reactions. The love interest of Mickey Mouse will ditch her iconic red dress, yes, the polka-dotted one, to don a pantuit. That too, a dark blue one! It has black polka dots, and a matching bow just like in the red dress. The shoes are black in this ensemble but the hand gloves of Minnie Mouse remain white.
Shades of pinks and reds are traditionally considered to be for the girls, with couples buying more pink stuff for their baby daughter and blues and blacks for the boys. This continues even in the child's grown-up years and this is how conditioning happens.
Wearing pants is also generally considered to be a male's birthright, even in 2022. So, Minnie Mouse wearing a pantsuit will send a lot of signals to society to change their norms and perception of gender.
In today's times, office-going girls, even those at home, and celebrities are seen wearing pantsuits or shirts and trousers. It is not an uncommon sight, even in traditional societies like India, especially in the urban circles.
Children are known to follow their favourite comic characters, cartoons, movie actors or sportstars as far as fashion and mannerisms go. It seems like Minnie Mouse in her pantsuit will create quite an impression on young minds. What do you think?
Take a look at the tweet by Disneyland Paris:
Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36— Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022
Minnie Mouse will wear this blue and black pantsuit by designer Stella McCartney on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, and also to mark the International Women's Day 2022.
- bollywood wardrobeFrom Ethnic To Western, Sushmita Sen Impress Us With Her Distinctive Style In Aarya Trailer
- beyond love10 Disney Princess Movies That Taught Us About Love and Relationship
- parents and childrenThe Lion King or The Lion Queen? Know The Real Story Behind Lion Family Dynamics
- bollywood wardrobeGenelia Deshmukh, Shanaya Kapoor And Mouni Roy Show Us How To Wear The Pants!
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon Slays It In Brown Pantsuit! Shows Us How To Look Like The Most Important Person In The Room
- bollywood wardrobeHina Khan, Kiara Advani, And Other Divas Flaunt Pants Looks; Whose Pants Attire Did You Like The Most?
- bollywood wardrobeJennifer Winget Or Rubina Dilaik, Who Pulled Off The Floral Printed Sky Blue Pantsuit Better?
- bollywood wardrobeShilpa Shetty Kundra And Shamita Shetty Look Gorgeous In Their Stunning Striped Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: 3 Times The Actress Pulled Off The Pantsuit Look Like A Boss Lady
- bollywood wardrobeMalaika Arora Shows How To Make A Chic Statement In A Sassy And Powerful Pastel Pantsuit; Pictures Inside!
- bollywood wardrobeBillboard Music Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra Sizzles In Nude Plunge Dress! Sets Couple Goals With Nick Jonas
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Zareen Khan: Fashion Goals From The Actress For Parties, Wedding Receptions Or Office