Marilyn Monroe Birthday Special: The Hollywood Icon Remains Our Ultimate Style Goddess Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Born in Los Angeles in 1926 as Norma Jeanne Mortenson, Marilyn Monroe was the sexy siren, femme fatale, cute chic, and yet this troubled girl. Today, this sexy bombshell would have turned 95! On her birthday, we remember Marilyn as the girl who never intended to be this glamorous icon one day.

She spent most of her childhood in foster homes. She got married in her teens and was a high-school dropout. The diva was discovered by a photographer and then this photographer referred her to his colleague, who was looking for a 'Good Looking Plain Jane'. Can you beat that? 'Plain Jane'! Thus, began the modelling career of Marilyn and, eventually, she got signed up for films.

Unlike her contemporaries, including Audrey Hepburn or Ingrid Bergman, Marilyn Monroe didn't like to be conservatively dressed as such. Moreover, she was the diva who wasn't scared to wear revealing clothes in those times. She was truly unapologetic about her sexuality. It particularly becomes more impressive because Marilyn Monroe didn't come from such a background.

'The Seven Years Itch' actress made more news because of her fashion than as an actor. Her attires such as the iconic white dress that blew in the wind or the hot pink gown, or the polka-dotted outfit or the green pantsuit, or the swimsuit, grabbed the headlines. She is still the fashion magazines' favourite star and many starlets have over the years tried to emulate her fashion sense.

But Marilyn Monroe was one in a zillion. Nobody can ever be what she was! She died due to mental illness at a very young age but the legend that she was lives on. We wish her a very happy birthday and here are some of her most memorable style moments. Some might even surprise you!

Happy birthday to Marilyn Monroe!