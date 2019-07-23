Maneka Gandhi Reveals Her Cotton Sari Was Woven By Pandit Nehru In Jail Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

After, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to her Twitter account to share a throwback pic of hers in a traditional sari on the morning of her wedding day, Maneka Gandhi also shared a picture of herself in a sari. Maneka Gandhi revealed in the caption that her sari was woven by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in jail. "That cotton saree that I'm wearing was woven by Pt. Nehru in jail and is now over 70 years old," posted Maneka Gandhi.

The 70-year old cotton sari of hers as seen in the picture is dipped in the rich shade of pink and accentuated by white motifs. She teamed it with a matching plain blouse, which went well with her sari. Her look as in the pic is minimal and she notched up her look with traditional jewellery. The special occasion when she wore this sari was on the wedding day of her son, Varun Gandhi and Maneka disclosed another interesting sari story.

Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

So, the printed sari worn by her daughter-in-law (bride), Yamini, was an antique sari, which was given to Maneka Gandhi by her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi on Maneka Gandhi's wedding day. "My daughter-in-law Yamini is wearing an antique saree which was given to me by my mother-in-law on my wedding day." Yamini teamed this printed sari with a bright yellow drape and added an element of contrast. Post Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's printed handloom sari, didn't Maneka Gandhi also inspire you to drape a vintage sari? Let us know that in the comment section.