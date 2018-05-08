Look Who Just Dripped In Gold At Met Gala 2018?

Sarah Jessica Parker dripped in gold at the 2018 Met Gala, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana creation. The MVP of Met Gala made a statement as she strutted on the red carpet with her date, Andy Cohen, who also donned Dolce & Gabbana's cape and loafers.

The stare-worthy corset gown of 'Sex and the City' actress was done in gold baroque embellishments. Inspired by Neapolitan nativity altar dress, her costume was also adorned with gold filigree work. The brightly bursting red hearts on her dress not only served as a striking contrast but also added a character to the outfit.

PC: @metmuseum

Also, what hypnotized us was her headgear. Her towering gilded headpiece adjusted on her long loose hair did justice to her attire. She totally embraced the theme and in 10 years of Met Gala, she has proved to us that she can raise the fashionable bars.

But also eye-catching was her green coloured eye makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Leslie Lopez. Her delicate earrings perfectly rounded off her look.

We think Sarah Jessica Parker is the queen of Met Gala. Don't you think she was just stunning?