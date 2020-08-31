MTV VMAs 2020: Lady Gaga’s Costumes And Masks Make Us Say, “All We Need Is Lady Gaga” Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Just when we thought fashion isn't getting dramatic, Lady Gaga gave us awesome fashion moments at the 2020 Video Music Awards (VMA). We were stunned with her groundbreaking costumes, which absolutely made us think lesser about Met Gala, the annual fashion event that got cancelled this year because of COVID-19 pandemic. However, while her costumes left us jaw-dropped, we also noticed how she embraced the mask fashion and totally made masks look like the next big thing in fashion. She won five awards and her collaboration with Ariana Grande, Rain on Me proved successful. She was the artist of the year and her performance and outfits made us think that all we need is Lady Gaga. So, let's talk about her four key fashion moments that we truly loved. She was styled by Nicola Formichetti.

Lady Gaga's Iris van Herpen's Costume

Her first costume was about showing an artistic side of haute couture. She showed that with her Iris van Herpen's outfit. It was a multi-hued number that featured metallic feathery accents, seemed very inspired by a bird. Her ensemble was silver and orange and blue in colour. It was adorned with a multitude of sharp wire-like strings and Lady Gaga paired her ensemble with a pair of black boots from Pleaser Shoes, which went well with her costume. She wore a bubblegum pink mask that seemed like a cross between a scuba diving and an oxygen mask. Her mask came with straps and it was custom-designed by Cecilio Castrillo. We couldn't see her makeup but saw that she wore a pink eye shadow and her nails were painted green and pink.

Lady Gaga's Christopher John Rogers Gown

Could there have been a more grand entry than Lady Gaga's at VMA 2020? Probably not! The lady might have given us a futuristic outfit inspiration but she also played with classics. Her neon green gown with metallic sheen was certainly a timeless number and inspired by the ballroom. So, she wore a Christopher John Rogers gown that consisted of a Baja Blast silk taffeta ball skirt and cropped kimono blouse. It was a single-toned gown and her stylist accentuated her look with a Crystal Tribalism Pearl Necklace, which came from House of Emmanuele. Lady Gaga also upped her look with an edgy broad bracelet. She wore a Red Horns Ponyskin mask designed by Lance Victor Moore. We could spot a different nail shade this time, probably an ivory shade. Her eye makeup was pink and the middle-parted silver tresses cascaded beautifully.

Lady Gaga's Valentino Attire

Well, this was literally a Met Gala moment at the 2020 VMA awards. Lady Gaga was anything but understated and simple in her attire. Quite contrary, she looked straight out of a fairytale in her Valentino silver sequin jumpsuit. A Star Is Born actress's bodysuit was intricately embellished with jewelled tones and to give her amazing attire an angelic effect, she draped a white tulle and organdi coat that was embroidered with feathers from Valentino Haute Couture. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of white boots from Pleaser Shoes. She was totally rocking diamonds from Dena Kemp. She also made it a matching look with a metallic mesh mask from Maison Met.

Lady Gaga In A Candice Cuoco Outfit

The singer and actress also channelled the vibes of a space lady. She nailed the look, which would have made Doctor Who proud. She looked amazing in her liquid chrome ruffled winged train coat that was certainly dramatic and exaggerated sleeves. Her attire gave a foil look and her metallic bra and choker were designed by Manuel Albarran, who is known for his metal sculpting designs. And if you are thinking of the bodysuit, well this incredible piece came from Maison Valentino. She wore a silver jellyfish crown/mask that was crafted by Lance Victor Moore. Her long silver tresses absolutely notched up her glamorous avatar.

So, which outfit of Lady Gaga's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: Getty Images Entertainment