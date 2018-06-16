Ladies, Confused About What To Wear This Eid? Here Are 6 Great Ideas Decoded For You

After a month of Ramzan, comes the auspicious day called Eid-ul-fitr. On the sighting of the new moon, starts the celebration marked by delectable cuisines including sheer khurma, get-togethers, and merriment. However, fashion is also a big part of Eid. Every woman around buys new ethnic clothes and wants to look their best at this festival.

Today, the traditional fashion has evolved so much that many of us get confused about what to wear on Eid and other festivals. There is so much variety that we can't help but scratch our heads. So, for those of you, who want to look out of this world today, here are some trending fashion tips for you.

1. Comfy Dhoti Pants

Well, this attire can instantly turn many heads and is of course very comfortable. With a tunic top paired with dhoti pants, you can dance and enjoy with your friends and family, without too much fuss. A cross between traditional and western, this is the perfect wear for young women.

2. A Pretty Floral Lehenga

Like diamonds, floral is also forever. You can never go wrong with floral printed attire dipped in pastel hues. A round or boat neck nature-inspired full-sleeved lehenga can make you look pretty and you can team it with subtle jewellery.

3. A Fabulous Kurti with Skirt

Team a simple kurti with an elaborate skirt or vice versa and make your Eid fashionably special. You can pair your ensemble with a dupatta too if you want to accentuate it and give it a formal look.

4. A Regal Salwar Kameez

For those of you who want to stick to the basics but still want to steal the thunder of fashionistas, wear a regal-looking salwar kameez. You can choose typical royal shades such as maroon, golden, white, and yellow, which will make you look distinguished.

5. A Vibrant Sari Maybe

Sari is still an unpopular choice among young girls today but you can make many eyes pop out with a sari this Eid. Instead of opting for muted-hued saris, you can go for the brighter shades saris. After all, festivals are all about rich colours.

6. An Easy Breezy Fusion Wear

If you want to be a bit dressed down and look sophisticated then you should select linen or khadi fabric attire that feels casual but appears as the perfect wear for the festival. In such a case, the choice of colours should be white, cream, ash grey, sky blue, mint green, baby pink, etc.

We hope, we have given you ladies all ages a few exciting ideas for your Eid celebration. A very happy Eid to everyone happy reading!