Kylie Jenner Looks Classy In Her Dress But Her Outfit Made Us Think Of Priyanka Chopra's Attire Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Kylie Jenner looked classy as she attended the Netlix event with her boyfriend Travis Scott, whose documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly is out now on Netflix. The socialite and entrepreneur, Kylie wore a white dress for the event, which we so loved but it reminded us of Priyanka Chopra's ensemble. Her styling was top notch too. Let's decode her elegant ensemble.

So, Kylie Jenner ditched the blings for something plain and understated. With her attire, she gave us an important fashion lesson - elegance is simplicity. Her strapless attire featured a halter scarf- bow neckline that reminded us of one of the outfits that Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore for Cannes 2019. However, apart from scarf neckline, her dress was absolutely different from Priyanka Chopra's. Kylie's midi dress was structured and figure-hugging.

She pulled off her backless ensemble with a lot of aplomb and paired it with pointed ivory heels, which matched with her attire. She accessorised her look with chic rings and studs that upped her gorgeous look. The makeup was marked by highlighter, matte brown lip shade, and winged eyeliner with nude-toned eye shadow. The impeccable side-parted high ponytail rounded out her party avatar. With Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunting it, do you think halter white dress is going to be in vogue? Let us know that in the comment section.