Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs Bangladesh: 2nd T20I: Live Updates: India look to level series in Rohit's 100th match
- News Have no interest in Air India, only IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO
- Automobiles MG ZS EV To Be Officially Unveiled In India On December 5: Will Rival Hyundai Kona EV
- Finance Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Revise FD Interest Rates This Week
- Technology Kerala Govt Approves K-Fon Project To Provide Free Internet To BPL Families
- Movies Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Take BIGGEST Leap; Will Shivangi And Mohsin Quit The Show?
- Travel 7 Winter Tips For First-Time Campers
- Education UPTET 2019: 6 Important Things Students Should Know Before Registration
Kim Kardashian Stuns In A Denim Corset Top And Leather Trousers Which Actually Look Like Boots
Kim Kardashian recently attended the WSJ.Magazine event and she flaunted a denim and leather number, which we thought was so oomph-worthy. It was an interesting spin to good old denims and with her ensemble, Kim showed us that denim is an all-occasion fabric. And with the days getting colder, this outfit is what we highly recommend.
So, the socialite and entrepreneur wore a Burberry outfit at the event. It was an all-denim number with a strapless bateau-neckline V-shaped corset top and complementing leather trousers. The sleeves of her ensemble were exaggerated and the waistcoat top was asymmetrical. As far as the trousers are concerned, there was a mix of denim and leather accents. Yes, please don't confuse those shiny blue thigh-high trousers for boots. So, that was some fashion number and Kim Kardashian paired her attire with blue ankle-length lace up boots. This was a custom-made number.
As for her jewellery, she kept it light and minimal. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look. We absolutely loved this outfit of Kim Kardashian's. Kanye West also wore a bespoke Burberry number that consisted of a jacket and boot-cut trousers. So, what are your thought on Kim Kardashian's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.