Kim Kardashian Stuns In A Denim Corset Top And Leather Trousers Which Actually Look Like Boots Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Kim Kardashian recently attended the WSJ.Magazine event and she flaunted a denim and leather number, which we thought was so oomph-worthy. It was an interesting spin to good old denims and with her ensemble, Kim showed us that denim is an all-occasion fabric. And with the days getting colder, this outfit is what we highly recommend.

So, the socialite and entrepreneur wore a Burberry outfit at the event. It was an all-denim number with a strapless bateau-neckline V-shaped corset top and complementing leather trousers. The sleeves of her ensemble were exaggerated and the waistcoat top was asymmetrical. As far as the trousers are concerned, there was a mix of denim and leather accents. Yes, please don't confuse those shiny blue thigh-high trousers for boots. So, that was some fashion number and Kim Kardashian paired her attire with blue ankle-length lace up boots. This was a custom-made number.

As for her jewellery, she kept it light and minimal. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look. We absolutely loved this outfit of Kim Kardashian's. Kanye West also wore a bespoke Burberry number that consisted of a jacket and boot-cut trousers. So, what are your thought on Kim Kardashian's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.