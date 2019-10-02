Gandhi Jayanti 2019: We Have Curated Some Unique Outfits For Khadi Inspiration Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Today is Gandhi Jayanti, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The Father of the Nation, Gandhi started the khadi movement as a means to promote self-reliance and sustainability. However, today this coarse handspun fabric, khadi has become more than an important symbol for freedom movement. Khadi has evolved as one of the most fashionable fabrics and a number of international designers are also experimenting with the fabric. But coming back to India, here are some of the unique khadi outfit suggestions for you from our favourite labels and designers.

Anuj Bhutani

There is nothing that beats the charm of an impeccably-draped sari and designer Anuj Bhutani recently presented his khadi collection in association with KVIC at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. This golden-belted sari of the designer's particularly caught our attention. The model's sari was exquisite and seemed perfect for light formal and wedding occasions. You see, how this humble fabric made the lady walking down the ramp look a class apart.

Simar Dugal

Sara Ali Khan is a handloom connoisseur and she looked graceful in this khadi suit by Simar Dugal. Sara wore this ensemble at the airport and absolutely wowed us. Light and comfy, her suit was accentuated by resham khadi fabric and she draped her attire with matching kalamkari dupatta. With this ensemble, Sara Ali Khan showed us how this fabric is the best as daily wear too.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Aditi Rao Hydari also flaunted khadi fashion with her bridal lehenga. She walked the ramp for the FICCI Flo event, 'Khadi Goes Global' and her attire was by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Aditi donned a gathered anarkali that was notched by earthy-tones and meticulous mirror-work. She beckoned us to think beyond typical silk and cotton fabrics when it comes to wedding outfits because she looked stunning and the fabric itself made her look distinctive.

11.11/eleven eleven

Well, not just traditional ensembles, khadi can very well be incorporated in the western wears too. The fabric is so versatile. If you are looking for comfortable, relaxed, and laidback option then you must choose a western wear with khadi fabric. So, here musician, Anand Wilder wore an 11.11 khadi knit white tee and paired it with khadi denim handmade jeans. Khadi can make you look effortless.

Ritu Beri

Khadi can go beyond muted hues. So, this breathable fabric can also be used while designing quirky outfits, just like Ritu Beri did for her show that celebrated Mahatma Gandhi. Her collection consisted of vibrant ensembles and these three yellow, orange, and red ensembles particularly had our attention with quirky patterns and rich floral accents.

Rajesh Pratap Singh

The beauty of khadi fabric is that it is dynamic and it can be reinterpreted in a number of ways. The model's outfit by Rajesh Pratap Singh is a mix of traditional and contemporary. The model paired the gathered anarkali kurta with pyjamis, and a black and white jacket for contrasts. Well, there is so much one can do with khadi, the fabric is not restrictive by any means.

So, we hope we inspired you this Gandhi Jayanti with khadi outfits. Let us know, which khadi ensemble you liked the most in the comment section.