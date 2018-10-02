ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Gandhi Jayanti Special : Khadi- From The Freedom Struggle Symbol To The Most Fashionable Fabric

By
Gandhi Jayanti Khadi

If it put it in the Indian perspective, khadi is beyond a fabric for us. It is a handspun material, which once symbolised freedom struggle. The very fabric that today represents the intelligentsia and liberated mindsets- khadi, was actually made popular by an old man with round-framed spectacles- Mahatma Gandhi. Today is Gandhi Jayanti- the birthday of MK Gandhi and we want to talk about khadi- a diverse fabric.

Khadi fabric

So, khadi, a slightly coarse fabric, unless mixed with silk, was a humble ingredient, which was revived by Gandhi. The father of the nation- Gandhi urged the masses and classes to shun foreign-made clothes and instead take a charkha and make their own clothes crafted out of khadi. He was successful in doing so, back in those days. He created a khadi movement that made Indian people realise the importance of their own textile heritage. It was also a step towards promoting sustainable indigenous fabrics and self-sufficiency.

Khadi western clothes

But little did Gandhi know that Khadi would one day become one of the most fashionable fabrics. However, before it became a fluid fabric, khadi actually became quite unpopular for a few decades after independence. The strong reason being that somewhere it was seen as a fabric donned by corrupted officials. Adding to that, the youth, driven by the western sensibilities started finding fabrics like denim more appealing. So, khadi was among other Indian fabrics that took a backseat. Nothing was done about this fabric until a few designers such as Ritu Beri, Wendell Rodricks, Sabyasachi, Rohit Bal, Anju Modi, and more decided to experiment with it.

Khadi Rohit Bal

The 'Make In India' campaign stressed the importance of Indian-made products and thus the designers started noticing khadi. And this time, they observed it in a different light. Backed by KVIC in some cases, the designers strived to make khadi clothes more appealing and relevant to the youth. Hence, began the second revival attempt of khadi. The designers brought alive the traditional fabric in myriad forms. Who could have thought this fabric will be used in making an androgynous pantsuit or a surreal asymmetrical dress? It was also used in making ensembles that surpasses the imagination. Little by little, the people even from the highest echelons of the society started donning khadi outfits.

Khadi designers

What most of us realised was that this is the most versatile fabrics of all and has multiple definitions. Also, mixing it with silk and wool, made khadi, an all-season fabric. Today, khadi is a wedding, office, casual, resort, and you name it any wear. In the spirit of Gandhi Jayanti, we encourage you to wear more khadi outfits, make this fabric more relevant for the coming generation, and by doing so you will also be able to help the weavers economically.

Khadi western clothes
Gandhi Jayanti Khadi
Khadi fabric
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
What Is Green Coffee And Its Benefits?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 11:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue