Ritu Beri Opens The Delhi Times Fashion Week With An Eclectic Khadi Collection

Ritu Beri Delhi Times Fashion Week

To commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Ritu Beri presented her collection, 'Khadi from Pret to Couture' at Delhi Times Fashion Week, which took place at Roseate House in New Delhi. Her collection celebrated the traditional fabric with a modern flavour. She showcased a series of fusion wear, which blended ethnic silhouettes with western sensibilities.

Her show started with dramatic numbers but slowly and steadily the audience witnessed models gracing the ramp in quirky outfits and softer hues. It was an eclectic collection, which featured both bold and carefree numbers. Beri's ensembles represented the different moods and shades of modern women.

Ritu Beri fashion designer

The winning fabric was of course khadi- a breathable fabric and symbolic to India's freedom movement, but there were other nuanced details too, which brought alive her ensembles. The first noteworthy point was the beautiful blend of the structured and asymmetrical hemline. In other words, her outfits were sharp and flowy at the same time. The second interesting point was the intricate and vibrant thread work that accentuated a few of her outfits.

Delhi Times Fashion Week 2018

Some outfits from the collection were also highlighted by graphics and floral embroideries. The words such as 'Love' and 'Peace' also formed a huge part of one of her ensembles. Then came the green and pink numbers, which were enhanced by subtle handwork. We also loved the simple white and gold attires from the collection.

The jewellery was heavy and consisted of elaborate maang tikkas and nose rings. We thought her collection was spectacular. Here are some of the outfits from Ritu Beri's stunning collection:

Ritu Beri Delhi Times Fashion Week
Ritu Beri fashion designer
Delhi Times Fashion Week 2018
Ritu Beri Delhi Times Fashion Week
Delhi Times Fashion Week 2018
    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 17:21 [IST]
