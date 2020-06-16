Just In

Joker Actor Joaquin Phoenix’s Paint-Splashed Pants Can Be A New Trend For All You Know
Joaquin Phoenix was spotted recently by the paparazzi as he made his way to the grocery store. He caught the attention of shutterbugs more because of his pants. His pants were enhanced by a splash of multi-hued paints and seemed like a splatter of paint. Now, we don't know whether it was a whiff of paint or design but we loved this style.
The Joker actor, who won the Oscar Award in the Best Actor category this year, exuded a very casual vibe. He looked amazing in his outfit that consisted of a white top and pants with a splash of paint. If you think deeply, it could have been a message of some sort too but we aren't sure at all. We liked the idea of the paint-splashed pants that he wore, which he teamed with a pair of sports shoes.
The actor accessorised his look with dark shades and wore a mask - an essential in the modern narrative. So, have you ever donned paint-splattered outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.
Courtesy: Twitter