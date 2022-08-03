Just In
- 31 min ago 8 Hair Care Ingredients You Can Find In Your Kitchen
- 46 min ago 11 Funny Yet Polite Comebacks To Encounter Rude People
- 1 hr ago Beaches That Have Warm Water And Are Perfect Spots For Vacation
- 1 hr ago Celebrity CO2 Emissions: Taylor Swift Leaves A Trail Of Smoke, Tops The List: Check Out The Other Names
Don't Miss
- News Bengal cabinet reshuffle: Babul Supriyo, 8 others take oath today
- Finance Meity Blocks 348 Apps Identified, By Home Ministry: MoS IT
- Education BSEB Class 10th Dummy Registration Card Released; Download At secondary.biharboardonline.com
- Technology Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Kickstarter Deals: Get OnePlus 10R 5G For Rs. 33,999
- Sports Lovepreet Singh bags bronze medal in 109 kg category weightlifting in Commonwealth Games 2022
- Movies Shraddha Kapoor Approached To Star Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Tezaab Remake: Report
- Automobiles Tata Tiago NRG XT Launched In India At Rs 6.42 Lakhs
- Travel Lechuguilla Cave: Aladdin's Cave Of Treasures
Jennifer Lopez Sparkles As A 'Disco Diva' In Shimmery Bodysuit At UNICEF Concert In Capri
Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez turned heads, as she performed at a charity event organised by UNICEF on July 30. The event was held at the 14th-century Certosa di San Giacomo monastery in Capri, Italy, in support of Ukraine in the ongoing war situation. JLo looked absolutely stunning in a nude bodysuit with embellishments and shimmer, which she wore beneath a matching zebra printed tube top and flared pants.
Disco Diva Outfit
The 'On My Way' singer performed her heart out for fans. Initially, she was clad in a zebra print outfit, which she later gave up to live her 'Disco Diva' fantasy. JLo said, "I've always wanted to live in a world like a sparkle disco queen. Do you guys mind if I live out my disco diva fantasy here with you tonight?"
JLo's Makeup
Lopez went for a shimmery makeup look as well, with eyes highly defined with kohl, eyeliner and mascara, and bronzer highlighting her contours.
The 53-year-old singer performed her hit numbers like 'Waiting for Tonight' and 'If You Had My Love' at the charity concert.
First Concert After Wedding to Ben Affleck
Incidentally, JLo performed for the first time after she got married to her old sweetheart, actor Ben Affleck on July 12, 2022. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding was an intimate affair, with the singer giving out details of her D-Day in 'On the JLo' newsletter.'
The actress wrote in the newsletter, "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday-all of us wanting the same thing- for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."
Coming Back To Her Outfits
According to a report in E!, one of JLo's stage outfits at the concert was auctioned off for charity after the show to raise money for UNICEF's efforts in Syria and Ukraine.
- skin careAnti-Ageing Tricks Of Jennifer Lopez : The Hollywood Star's Secret To Youthful Skin
- make up tipsAMAs 2021: Jennifer Lopez Wins Us With Her Smokey Eye Look And It’s Not Very Difficult To Ace, Either!
- art cultureGlobal Citizen Festival 2021: Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Elton John To Perform
- make up tipsJennifer Lopez's Hair And Makeup At MTV VMAs 2021 And How To Perfect It At Minimal Cost!
- fashion trendsMet Gala 2021: Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish And Others Leave Us Speechless With Their Style
- art cultureVenice Film Festival 2021: Penelope Cruz Wins Best Actress, Audrey Diwan's The Happening Wins Golden Lion
- make up tipsTake Inspiration From Celebrities On How To Nail Lavender Eye Makeup Trend Like A Pro!
- fashion trendsJennifer Lopez Looks A Class Apart In Her Head To Toe White Ensemble At President’s Inauguration Ceremony
- skin careJennifer Lopez Removes All Her Makeup And Shows Off Her More Glowing Natural Skin In The Latest Video
- fashion trendsAmerican Music Awards 2020: From Jennifer Lopez To Paris Hilton, All That Glitters Is Also Silver!
- make up tipsBest Beauty Moments From The American Music Awards 2020
- women fashionInstagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Alaya F, Taapsee Pannu, Urvashi Rautela And More