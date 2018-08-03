Jennifer Lopez's Pants-Falling-Down Look Is The Trendiest Style We Have Seen In Ages

It is very rare but it happens. Sometimes, some celebs wear something that not only creates ripples in the online world but also set fashion trends. They wear something totally unbelievable and make us all think that, 'hey, why I didn't think about this before'. Want an example? Just take a look at Jennifer Lopez's latest street-style avatar.

Now that outfit of hers was blue-hued and pretty much once in a blue moon look. She was clicked walking with so much sass (which comes naturally to her) in this outfit. So what was that attire that she wore, which became the talk of the town? JLo didn't wear jeans or pants with her white shirt! On the contrary, she wore denim boots or faux jeans and that was something we have never seen before.

Well, after all, you can always expect Jennifer to sports the trendiest clothes but this one really had a jaw-dropping effect and blew our minds away. Her over-the-knee boots came from Versace's Resort 2019 collection and with this, she raised the street-style bar to a whole new level. Yes, she did invite a lot of trolls and mockery for her fashion choice, but we found her absolutely dazzling.

They were not conventional boots in any way. Her pencil-heel boots were baggy, a bit crumpled, and most of all, on the first look didn't look like boots at all. Yes, it took us some time to register the fact that they were indeed kickass boots.

What also made her boots appear more like jeans, was the belt. Yes the black belt with golden Versace logo embossed on it accessorised the boots.

It almost seemed as if her pants were falling down- now that's a wonderful term for this trend. Her long blonde ponytail, Aviator shades, hoop earrings helped accentuate her avatar.

So, how many of you are trying this trend?