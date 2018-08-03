Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Jennifer Lopez's Pants-Falling-Down Look Is The Trendiest Style We Have Seen In Ages

By
Jennifer Lopez Denim Boots
Versace

It is very rare but it happens. Sometimes, some celebs wear something that not only creates ripples in the online world but also set fashion trends. They wear something totally unbelievable and make us all think that, 'hey, why I didn't think about this before'. Want an example? Just take a look at Jennifer Lopez's latest street-style avatar.

Now that outfit of hers was blue-hued and pretty much once in a blue moon look. She was clicked walking with so much sass (which comes naturally to her) in this outfit. So what was that attire that she wore, which became the talk of the town? JLo didn't wear jeans or pants with her white shirt! On the contrary, she wore denim boots or faux jeans and that was something we have never seen before.

Jennifer Lopez fashion
Versace

Well, after all, you can always expect Jennifer to sports the trendiest clothes but this one really had a jaw-dropping effect and blew our minds away. Her over-the-knee boots came from Versace's Resort 2019 collection and with this, she raised the street-style bar to a whole new level. Yes, she did invite a lot of trolls and mockery for her fashion choice, but we found her absolutely dazzling.

They were not conventional boots in any way. Her pencil-heel boots were baggy, a bit crumpled, and most of all, on the first look didn't look like boots at all. Yes, it took us some time to register the fact that they were indeed kickass boots.

What also made her boots appear more like jeans, was the belt. Yes the black belt with golden Versace logo embossed on it accessorised the boots.

It almost seemed as if her pants were falling down- now that's a wonderful term for this trend. Her long blonde ponytail, Aviator shades, hoop earrings helped accentuate her avatar.

So, how many of you are trying this trend?

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Do You Know What Is Cancer Pain?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion hollywood jennifer lopez
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue