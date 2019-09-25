Jennifer Lawrence Has Styling Cues For You In Case You Are Planning On Sporting Black Separates

ENGLISH

    Jennifer Lawrence graced the Dior SS20 show recently and she looked simply stunning. The Red Sparrow actress not only had outfit goals for us but also gave us styling cues. Her look was something that we could ace too. So, let's find out what Jennifer Lawrence wore recently and what fashion lessons we can take from her.

    So, her latest all-black attire had a whiff of global perspective with a cropped blouse paired with a long flared skirt and a structured leather jacket. Now, these are the elements from her outfit that we could pick up easily but pulling it off like Jennifer is another thing. Jennifer Lawrence carried her attire gracefully and with a lot of aplomb too. We thought she played with classics but gave it a boho spin. She mixed a lot of details harmoniously and her look fell into place.

    The attire was about bohemian-meeting-biker but her jewellery game exuded regal vibes. She wore a delicate peal neckpiece and paired it with metallic array of necklaces. Jennifer also upped her look with animal-inspired earrings. The styling game was certainly strong and Jennifer Lawrence inspired us to play with our wardrobe a bit. The makeup was light with contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and subtle eye makeup. The wavy tied-blonde tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

    So, if you have separates or planning to buy one, Jennifer Lawrence is just the inspiration we need. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

