Oscar 2018 Best Moment: Wine Glass In Hand, J Law Climbs Over Chairs

Movie lovers around the world wait for this highly prestigious event whole year to hear their favourite star's name after the line "and the Oscar goes to..." Not just that, the Oscars red carpet is the mecca of fashion and the greatest opportunity for international stars to look their fashionable best and emerge as a global fashion icon amid roaring speculations and judgement by fans and fashion police. Every year, the Oscars red carpet sees a wonderful mix of vivid fashion statements. Talking about statements, where there is Jennifer Lawrence, their will be something quirky to look forward to.

Deemed as the award show darling, Jennifer Lawrence made people's hearts' skip a beat with her stunning entry at the Oscars in a glittery black and gold Dior gown. But what made all eyes pop was her struggle to find her seat.

Seems like Jenn made the best use of complimentary wine, as she was seen rushing to grab her seat for the show. Known for her extremely candid demeanor and often letting loose attitude, Jenn this time was snapped with a wine glass clutched in her hand, briskly yanking her magnificent gown, as she climbed over chairs and struggled to find her seat.

Well, that is J Law for you. Unabashedly real, being the ultimate diva she is.

The 'Passengers' actor does not have a nomination this year, but that couldn't stop her from grabbing all the attention of the paps and fans alike.

Even on the red carpet, the actress was seen pulling off a typical J Law feel, as she stretched her hands pretending to fly, which left the guests and paps 'ROFL'ing.

The Oscars 2018 were held on March 4th at the Dolby Theater and Highland Center.