Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Dress Up Like A Diva In These Yellow-Hued Ethnic Outfits Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Krishna Janmashtami is the annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. While men and kids enjoy the day by taking part in the Dahi Handi celebration, for women, the festival gives them the opportunity to dress up and flaunt their traditional outfits. Though you dear fashionistas don't need any cues when it comes to picking up the right attire but you can still borrow some ideas to stand apart from the crowd. Also, we feel this Janmashtami you should make a statement with yellow-coloured outfits. So, if you're looking for some unique yellow-hued traditional outfits for the special occasion, we have got you covered. We have curated some beautiful ethnic outfits, which will make your Janmashtami celebrations more special and fashionable. Take a look:

Summer Solid Silhouettes By Ritu Kumar

If you are looking for some classic attire with modern touch, you've come to the right place. The modern classic yellow coloured summer solid silhouettes attire by celebrity designer, Ritu Kumar is perfect wear for this Krishna Janmashtami. The attire consists of an elegant kurta, which is marked by a centre slit and you can pair the kurta with emerald green flared bottoms or any other green-hued bottoms.

Mehar Lehenga by Anita Dongre

Be it weddings or festivals, lehengas are ideal for any special occasion and this is the perfect day to flaunt your heavy designer lehengas. For instance, you can make your Janmashtami 2019 memorable with a yellow-coloured Mehar Lehenga by none other than Anita Dongre. This lehenga is adorned with silver and golden floral prints and the cut-sleeved choli is accentuated by a golden border. And lastly, you can drape the dupatta either in the stylish way as given in the picture or you can carry it casually at the either side. Accesorise your look with necklace, bangles, and earrings, and you will look like a diva in a minute.

Sonam Kapoor's Ethnic Attire by Anamika Khanna

It's just a week ago when we saw Bollywood actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wearing a beautiful yellow coloured ethnic attire by Anamika Khanna during Rakhsabandhan celebration. And now it's time to get back that yellow traditional get-up from her wardrobe for this Janmashtami. So, Sonam wore a bright yellow coloured full-sleeved crop top and paired it with dhoti-style pants and dupatta. Sonam's yellow ensemble was not only beautiful but also seemed comfortable. Sounds perfect! And this traditional attire of Sonam's is absolutely on point.

Rakul Preet's Sari From RAW MANGO Collection

Whether it's wedding, casual gathering, festival or any grand event, sari is the most accessible and graceful choice one can opt for. And for this Janmashtami, there is nothing better than a beautiful bright yellow-coloured sari. We are pretty sure that Rakul Preet's sari pic will inspire you to wear a yellow sari. So, Rakul donned a yellow and gold elegant sari which had golden border and stripes. She paired it with half-sleeved yellow blouse and completed her look with a pearl and kundan statement neckpiece from Vaibhav Jewellers.

Mouni Roy's Traditional Attire by Swapnil Shinde

Janmashtami is a traditional occasion and for this Janmashtami, something like Mouni Roy's ethnic attire can make many heads turn. In the above picture, the Gold actress gave us the perfect fashion goal for the festivel day. She wore a yellow and white striped blouse and paired it with a complementing floor-length sharply-pleated skirt. The actress draped a ruffled shrug around her shoulders, which we thought was a great addition.

So ladies, are you ready to slay it in style with your modern ethnic outfits this Janmashtami? Which one did you like the most? Share your opinions in the comment section.