Here Are A Few Fashion Lessons From The New 007 Agent Lashana Lynch Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Lashana Lynch is the new 007 agent. So, yes for a change, we will get a break from the male characters, who have played the role of the famous Intelligence Officer so far in the James Bond franchise. The news appeared more convincing after Lynch was spotted on the sets of latest Bond film, No Time To Die, in Italy. Well, we are pretty excited to see the actress from Britain in the new 007 series, who was previously seen in Captain Marvel.

A photo from the set of the new Bond film #NoTimeToDie shows #LashanaLynch in gear on a beach location! #CaryFukunaga is directing this installment of the 007 franchise that is due in theaters April 8, 2020. Thoughts? (Source: Daily Mail.) 🎬 pic.twitter.com/1hmY2KIXvm — Geeks + Gamers (@GeeksGamersCom) September 26, 2019

But apart from her role as a 007 agent, the actress has a brilliant fashion sense too. Her social media feed is lit up with her defining fashion moments and well there are a number of fashion lessons that we can take from Lashana Lynch. Relatable and classy, her fashion game is strong. So, here are some fashion tips that you can take from the new 007 girl.

T-shirts Can Send Strong Messages Recently Lashana Lynch posted a pic on her Instagram, which was about body postivity. She flaunted her biceps in the pic and her t-shirt. Her white cropped tee featured the graphic image of three women showing strength. So, yes with that simple tee, Lashana beckoned us to wear what you think, quite literally and also proved that how t-shirts are a wonderful fashionable tool for spreading messages, close to your heart. Your Wardrobe Should Have At Least One Soothing Outfit The actress also wowed us with her soothing outfit choice. Posed contemplatively at a garden, Lashana looked awesome in her earthy blue ensemble, which was by Emilia Wickstead. The bodice of her suit consisted of puffed bishop sleeve and she paired it with matching high-waist trousers. She kept her jewellery and makeup game minimal. Well, Lashana Lynch inspired us to keep at least one earthy, breezy, and feel-good outfit in the wardrobe to just you know, make yourself feel better. Don't Be Afraid To Wear Something Bright Most of us get intimidated by bright hues but Lashana for Captain Marvel premiere event in London stunned us with this hot pink gown. Her gown came from the label Stello and it was a high-neck number with tailored sleeves and a slit on the bodice area. Her attire featured thigh-high slit and she teamed it with silver Louboutin heels. The actress accessorised her look with danglers. Well, Lashana taught us that how bright hues can make you stand apart. Street Style Is All About Being Fun And Sassy Lashana with this look of hers inspired to hit the streets in a sassy avatar. She wore a plunging neckline black-hued dress, which she paired with a red belt. Her dress was marked by asymmetrical hem and a subtle front slit. She wore blue sandals and chic pendants to up her look. The quirky reflectors also accentuated her avatar. So, with this look, the 007 actress taught us that roaming about in the streets is meant to be enjoyed. Florals Are Always In Trend And oh yes, florals are forever! Lashana Lynch gave us a floral dress goal at the international premiere event of Avengers: Infinity War. For the event, she donned a structural deep neckline dress that was flared and by Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet. Her dress was black-hued and adorned with pink floral accents. So, Lashana inspired us to think twice before discarding the floral dress. And Yes Always Travel In Style She also inspired us to pack a few dresses when making a travel plan. Posed cheerfully against the idyllic backdrop, Lashana made us speechless with her strapless black dress that had intricate net layering. She teamed it with multi-hued sandals and blue shades. With this, she definitely beckoned us to not only travel but to travel in style.

So, which outfit of Lashana Lynch's did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.