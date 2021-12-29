Indian Designer Show Wraps Up With Fashionably Crafted Designs Fashion Trends Boldsky Desk

The second edition of the India Designer Show wrapped up on a scintillating note with some spectacular and fashion-forward lines by Indian designers in Delhi recently. The one-day fashion show-cum-exhibition was organised by Modern Stage Events and is sponsored by AB Motors, an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturing company in association with TiJiL Interior by Nipa Jain.

The grand extravaganza of fashion showcasing started with an eccentric collection by Ms Rosy Ahluwalia for whom the very gorgeous Munmun Dhamecha walked the runway in an appealing outfit. Next in line was a beautiful offering by Kailash Chand Warq Wala, a concept designer who has highlighted the gold and silver Warq as Body Wraps by the renowned Sanjay Mittal.

The high-spirited show was a spectacle to behold with some awe-inspiring Indo-ethnic collections by various designers. The label Coco by Bawa by Surjeet Bawafrom Australia was one such collection.

Later, Shalini Poddar showcased her 2022 spring collection revoking the importance of expressions through her aesthetic colors and silhouettes concepts under the label Aashvik Opulence. Her collection reflects the young, confident, yet culturally rooted aspects of India and hence resonated well with the youth of the country. Besides, this is Shalini's first-ever collection which is all about celebrating freedom and openness of thoughts. Her show was followed by a ramp walk showcasing collections under the label AS Couture by Yashika Nijhawan from Gurgaon.

The second show featured some elegant fashion statements in wedding and party wear by the finest designers like Amit Talwarr from Delhi, Poshak Bridal Emporio by Monika Bhatia from Jammu. Brand Bare and Blur Couture by designer Arshi Singhal presented an exquisite designer line of clothing collection under the name 'KASTOORI'- A Royal Extract. The spring-summer 2022 collection 'KASTOORI' is inspired by the regal beauty of Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur surely took the audience to the picturesque location and the astonishing artwork in the design with the essence of Taj Lake Palace added drama to the entire setting. Designer Arshi Singhal with her Bare and Blur label promises to deliver the modern trends in the true traditional sense.

The third show of the evening added an impeccable element to the glamor by featuring some classical Indian collections like saris, suits, and men's kurta Pajama by Angad Creation From Jammu and unique Indo-Western gowns under the luxury couture brand Karigiri by sister duo Sulakshana & Arpita From Pritampura Delhi. KARIGIRI is ethnic wear for women with a touch of contemporary style for modern-day fashion-savvy women. Keeping the touch of ethnicity, the collection displays gowns, lehengas, and drapes style wears.

Sulakshana and Arpita with their brands have been featured in Wedmegood and Shaadiwish and are also worn by many celebrities. It is the vision of sisters that takes the brand to cater to national and international markets via multiple multi-designer stores.

Intending to bring the elements of luxury, sophistication, and opulence of today's global fashion life on one platform, the second edition of this designer show cum exhibition was a grand success with some exciting line-up designers.

Sharing the excitement of the completion of the second edition, Ronit Aggarwal, Founder & Organiser of IDS, said, "We ideated this platform to create a common global stage where our extremely talented Indian designers showcase their gorgeous collections highlighting the Indian culture and sophisticated glamor. Happy and honored with another successful edition, we aim to take this platform to global recognition with a strong Indian root showcasing the intricate handwork and craftsmanship."

The event was sponsored by AB Motoss, supported by E Smart Consulting Group, Associate Gifting Partner -The Body Care Slimming & Beauty, and interior and Art designer TiJiL Interior by Nipa Jain. Roseate House was the venue partner.