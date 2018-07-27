Subscribe to Boldsky
India Couture Week 2018: The Day Two Designers Definitely Redefined Femininity

By
India Couture Week 2018

The day two of the ongoing India Couture Week 2018 witnessed florals and shimmers. The second day made us nostalgic and also gave us a glimpse of the glorious past. It was the day of everything resplendent and age-old charm. So, the designers, who made us revisit the golden times were Pallavi Jaikishan and Falguni & Shane Peacock.

Pallavi Jaikishan India Couture Week

While Pallavi Jaikishan's inspiration came from florals, Falguni & Shane Peacock's collection was titled, 'Amour De Junagarh' and it talked about a Parisian queen's visit to the grand Junagarh Palace. Both the designers expressed their perceptions about the past but what intrigued us more was how Pallavi Jaikishan and Falguni & Shane Peacock redefined femininity.

Falguni & Shane Peacock India Couture Week

The surprising part was that they were able to make the stereotypical femininity look fierce and they didn't even make use of powersuits or anything androgynous to make it look bold. Their attires were mostly simple and included lehengas, saris, and gowns.

Jaikishan's outfits were adorned with floral accents and Peacock's ensembles were brushed with crystals and feathery details. The romantic touch was evidently visible in their attires, which took bridal and cocktail wears to a whole new level.

Pallavi Jaikishan India Couture Week

We saw a lot of structure and embroidery in Jaikishan's outfits but Peacock's attires featured a lot of asymmetry and glitter. The models who walked down the ramp for them looked rather bold and not demure and that is how they reinterpreted modern women as. We found it very impressive and inspiring.

Falguni & Shane Peacock India Couture Week

Their ensembles were out of this world and crafted to perfection. They promoted the floral trends and definitely had us awestruck with embellished wears.

India Couture Week 2018
India Couture Week 2018 showstoppers
