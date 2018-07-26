India Couture Week 2018: Florals Are Forever, Proves Pallavi Jaikishan

Florals are forever, proved ace designer Pallavi Jaikishan, who played with florals and nature-inspired patterns in her latest collection titled, 'Nostalgia'. Her collection was a celebration of all things flora and she presented her ensembles so poetically that we couldn't help but get nostalgic.

The bridal outfits in her collection included saris and lehengas and unlike other contemporary designers, she retained the vintage charm in her attires. And yet, her collection was relevant to modern Indian women. The most poignant part about her ensembles was that she transformed and elevated delicate floral outfits into power dresses.

Her models weren't demure but fierce and confident. So, yes Jaikishan broadened the definition of florals. Speaking of these classic prints, her attires witnessed floral embroidery, embellishments, and applique work. It was a very conservative collection and all her attires featured symmetry and structure. But even in the symmetry, there was a touch of surrealism in her ensembles.

The floor-length dupattas were done with complementing embroidery and a few with mukaish work also made quite an impact. The dominant colours were red and gold but we also saw a few blacks and pastels in the collection.

It was an inspiring collection and we were much wowed by her attires. She popularised florals and mesmerized us totally.