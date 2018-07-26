Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

India Couture Week 2018: Florals Are Forever, Proves Pallavi Jaikishan

By
India Couture Week 2018

Florals are forever, proved ace designer Pallavi Jaikishan, who played with florals and nature-inspired patterns in her latest collection titled, 'Nostalgia'. Her collection was a celebration of all things flora and she presented her ensembles so poetically that we couldn't help but get nostalgic.

The bridal outfits in her collection included saris and lehengas and unlike other contemporary designers, she retained the vintage charm in her attires. And yet, her collection was relevant to modern Indian women. The most poignant part about her ensembles was that she transformed and elevated delicate floral outfits into power dresses.

Pallavi Jaikishan India Couture Week

Her models weren't demure but fierce and confident. So, yes Jaikishan broadened the definition of florals. Speaking of these classic prints, her attires witnessed floral embroidery, embellishments, and applique work. It was a very conservative collection and all her attires featured symmetry and structure. But even in the symmetry, there was a touch of surrealism in her ensembles.

Bridal wears

The floor-length dupattas were done with complementing embroidery and a few with mukaish work also made quite an impact. The dominant colours were red and gold but we also saw a few blacks and pastels in the collection.

It was an inspiring collection and we were much wowed by her attires. She popularised florals and mesmerized us totally.

India Couture Week Showstoppers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 22:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue