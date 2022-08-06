IN PICS: Deepika Padukone And Her All-Black Sequined Saree Ooze Elegance! Fashion Trends Saumya Singh

When it comes to taking ethnic fashion a notch higher, Deepika Padukone's closet is all we need to take inspiration from. The Bollywood actress was spotted in a ravishing black saree on August 4 at an event in Mumbai. The event was organised by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council in collaboration with the World Gold Council. The Pathaan actress was also recently seen walking the ramp with her husband Ranveer Singh, for ace designer Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022.

Decoding Deepika Padukone's All-Black Saree Look

Deepika's Ensemble

The fashionista leaves no stone unturned to make a case for her unique style. Wearing a black embellished saree with sequined work and net fabric, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous. The diva exuded oodles of elegance in the full-sleeved skin-kissing black blouse. Deepika resorted to going with a free-falling pallu that added drama. The star accessorised the outfit with large gold earrings and a statement ring on her finger.

Deepika's Hair and Makeup

Deepika knows that a dramatic outfit should be balanced with subtle makeup. For her eyes, Deepika kept them golden and glittery while making sure to curl the lashes and highlight them with mascara. She kept the glow on the cheeks dewy and went for a warm brown shade for the lips. We are totally in awe of Dippy for this look!

The Gehraiyaan star tied her hair in her all-time favourite bun that complemented the appearance of the actress for the evening.

Deepika's Upcoming Projects

Just like her personal style, Deepika Padukone has had distinctive looks for her movie characters. She is currently shooting for the upcoming film Pathaan, which is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. In addition, she is working on a Hollywood production that is cross-cultural and being produced on a large scale, as well as another Siddharth Anand film called Fighter that also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, plus Nag Ashwin's Project K, starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and the remake of The Intern, again with Sr Bachchan.

We hope Deepika continues to enthrall fans with her mesmerising appearances!