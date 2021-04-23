Stay-At-Home Fashion Diaries: Hailey Bieber’s 3 Simple Looks That Can Give You Insta-Worthy Moments Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Amid severe Covid-19 pandemic, it is highly recommended to stay at home and only step out when really required. However, we understand that staying indoors while necessary, can be a bit tedious and we can easily slip into boredom. Apart from contemplating, slowing down and thinking about yourself, reconnecting with your loved ones and family members, cultivating hobbies or indulging back in old hobbies, we can also spend time trying new stylish looks and makeup. And stop feeling guilty about being experimental with fashion while you stay indoors because hey you got to keep yourself motivated too, particularly if you are missing dressing up (we all are actually). So, for the day, we have Hailey Baldwin Bieber giving us fashion inspiration. Hailey Bieber, who is a supermodel and wife of singer Justin Bieber, has pretty simple and regular stylish looks that you can try at home and we have decoded three of her fashionable looks for you.

Photographer Courtesy: Moises Arias

Hailey Bieber's White Attire Look

Earlier this year, Hailey Bieber flaunted a white-on-white outfit look and accessorised it right too. She wore a white top and teamed it with an oversized white sheer shirt, which she sported like a jacket. Now, you don't have to opt for white but can also wear other hues such as pink, red, or black, or whatever matching hues you can find in your wardrobe. Adding to that, it may not be even matching top and shirt, you can instead opt for striking colour-blocks like yellow and black, keeping the look like Hailey Bieber. Coming back to supermodel's look, we loved how she spruced up her look with heart-patterned socks (socks are often overlooked but have the power of enhancing your look) and quilted Chanel loafers. She accessorised her look with a gold watch and dainty jewellery including a layered neckpiece and rings. She also wore a cute hat that added to the classic colour-contrast. The makeup was dewy with bright pink lip shade.

Picture Source: Instagram

Hailey Bieber's Patterned Co-ords

The best part about being at home is the number of times you can open the door of your fridge and steal some goodie. And Hailey opened her fridge door, stylishly flaunting her co-ords set. Her attire came from the label, drew - her cropped top had the brand mention. She paired it with orange and black patterned shorts and a long shirt with flared half-sleeves. Hailey completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes and a small neckpiece. The makeup was marked by meticulous contouring and this time, she tied a high impeccable bun to complete her look. Well, depending on the length of your hair, you can certainly make a high bun. However, on Hailey Bieber, it seemed like she was flaunting a gym wear look but you can wear slippers or flip-flops instead of shoes because you are at home. With this look, you can ditch the accessory or wear something like a watch or wrist band.

Photographer Courtesy: Tyrell Hampton

Hailey Bieber's Towel And Accessories

This look of Hailey Bieber was particularly inspiring because it was actually a simple one to try out. And what we also liked how she made the towel-wrapped-around-your-hair look so stylish and so 70s. So, she had a towel concealing her hairdo and flaunted a textured grey sleeveless top, while coolly munching fries. The supermodel wore edgy gold chains, a classy watch, intricate diamond rings, and chic earrings. However, the most eye-catching part about her look was those pair of sunglasses. It totally enhanced the effect and she completed her look with a glossy pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. Now, in order to ace this look, you can wear any sleeveless top and have a towel tucking your hair. You can even choose silver jewellery or costume jewellery but don't forget sunglasses - for that was the most important feature of this style of hers and coolness to her look. Also, finally, you may not have fries - that's okay but if you have, nothing like it!

So, while you stay at home, which attire and look of Hailey Bieber's would you want to try from the list? Let us know that.

Cover Image Photographer Courtesy: Tyrell Hampton