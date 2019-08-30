Hailey Bieber Looks Exactly Like Princess Diana In This Stylish Iconic Photoshoot Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

It is a well-known fact that you become a fashion icon, when your are looks can be recreated even after decades later. And when we speak about the ladies, who shaped fashion, how can we forget Princess Diana. Lady Diana's fashion statements are even aced today and it is not just Kate Middleton, who has been nailing her stylish looks. The recent celebrity, who mirrored Diana's looks and outfits was none other than Hailey Bieber.

The supermodel and wife of singer Justin Bieber, Hailey's looks were inspired by iconic Princess Diana. She took to her Instagram feed to announce that she has looked up to Princess Diana as a style inspiration for as long as she could remember. This photoshoot of hers was done by Vogue Paris and the photographer for the shoot was Gregory Harris.

Styled by Virginie Benarroch, for one of the shoots, Hailey Bieber was dressed in a loose green tucked sweatshirt, which she paired with high-waist denims and a formal jacket. She also wore ankle-length textured boots and a cap. With her hands in the pocket, Hailey slayed the casual avatar. This photo of Hailey Bieber's reminded us of Lady Diana's outfit, which she wore for the Guards Polo Club match in 1988. We noticed an uncanny resemblance here. Princess Diana wore a white British Foundation t-shirt that was tucked and she teamed it with denims, a jacket, brown boots, and a cap. Diana's hands were in the pockets and this made for a great candid moment.

Till date, Princess Diana is considered as one of the most papped celebs. Cameras followed her everywhere, which is why her off-duty looks also got famous (sometimes much to her annoyance). Once, she was papped while jogging along the High Street after attending the gym in 1997. The princess wore a grey polo-neck sweatshirt and paired it with cycling shorts. She wore sports shoes and notched up her look with black and gold shades. Hailey Baldwin Bieber nailed this look too and this time, the hues on her outfits were same as that of Diana's. Hailey wore a grey round-necked sweatshirt and teamed it with shorts and sports shoes. She carried a chic bag with her and like Princess Diana upped her look with black shades. Well, Hailey Bieber stunned us again with this gym look, which we believe is going to trend again.

So, what do you think about Hailey Bieber's photoshoot? Didn't she resemble Diana? Let us know that in the comment section.