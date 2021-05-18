Hailey Bieber Is A Fan Of Truckers, Loves Wearing Baggy Jeans, And Here’s The Latest Stylish Look Of Hers Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

A casual and comfy denim outfit is on our favourite list particularly when staying at home has become the new normal. Speaking of denims inspiration, supermodel Hailey Bieber gave us denim goals. She is the part of the Levi's® 501® campaign, which has celebs from different walks of life including Naomi Osaka, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Barbie Ferreira, Emma Chamberlain, Marcus Rashford, and Jaden Smith. Talking about Hailey Bieber, according to the Off The Cuff blog of Levi's®, Hailey Bieber has always been a fan of oversized truckers and she revealed on the blog's page, "I always liked wearing really baggy, oversized jeans cause I enjoy being comfortable." We all feel you Hailey and comfort is the ultimate fashion luxury. We have decoded her attire and look for you.

Hailey Bieber, who has been giving us some of the most amazing stay-at-home fashion goals, looked stunning in her latest outfit by Levi's®. Well, this outfit and look of hers is our everyday mood and it consisted of a grey-hued tee and distressed denim shorts, which she teamed with a classic oversized denim trucker. Well, Hailey Bieber looked effortlessly chic as always and she paired her attire with white-hued sports shoes and matching socks. And the best part was that she seemed to keep her look accessory-free.

Her makeup was minimal and accentuated by dewy touches. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and light kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Hailey Bieber was a vision in her attire. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Picture Source: Instagram