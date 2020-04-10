Just In
- 33 min ago Malavika Mohanan Gives Coronavirus Safety Tips As She Poses With Sanitizer And Flaunts Her Wow Dress
-
- 51 min ago Skincare Essentials: The Products You Should Never Miss In Your Routine
- 2 hrs ago COVID-19 Drug Hydroxychloroquine May Cause Low Blood Sugar & Irregular Heartbeat, Study Claims
- 3 hrs ago Erica Fernandes’ Not-So-Casual Outfit Is All We Need To Look Fashionable Without Much Effort
Don't Miss
- Technology Google Announces Free Stadia Pro Subscription For Two Months
- News Over 30 booked in Delhi for stepping out without masks
- Movies The Team Of Raymo Come Up With A Four-Minute Video Inspired By Amitabh Bachchan's Short Film, Family
- Sports IPL 2020 won't start by April 15 as lockdown is likely to be extended, says Rajeev Shukla
- Automobiles Spy Pics: Honda Jazz BS6 Model Spotted Testing Ahead Of India Launch
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In April
- Finance PFRDA Allows Partial Withdrawal From NPS Amid Coronavirus Crisis
- Education Explore CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Subject
Gal Gadot Exudes Fierce Vibes In Her Silver Sequinned Gown For This Photoshoot
Gal Gadot, who created a trend with John Lennon song, Imagine amid lockdown and was on the receiving end of the trolls for the same, recently surprised us with her Vogue cover. The Wonder Woman actress exuded glamourous vibes with her cover shoot. We have decoded her attire and look for you.
Gal Gadot looked totally glamourous in her attire and we so loved the fierce look. Her photoshoot radiated strength and was titled, 'Once Upon A Time In Fashion'. Posed against a backdrop of deserted land with rocky hills in the background, Gal Gadot looked amazing. She wore a silver sequined gown that was accentuated by intricate patterns and shimmery details. Her ensemble was also enhanced by sheer accents. It was a figure-flattering number with a sheer skin-colour bodice.
View this post on Instagram
This was shot at Vasquez rocks a few months back...Who could have imagined what was coming? Thank you @voguemagazine for having me. Taken by the extraordinary @annieleibovitz ❤️🙏🏻❤️ ... fashion editor - @tonnegood entertainment editor - @sergiokletnoy Makeup - @sabrinabmakeup Hair - @renatocampora
A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on
The actress kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was also nude-toned. The muted pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup upped her bold avatar. The wet tresses rounded out her look and with this, she also gave us hairdo goal. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photos Credit: Gal Gadot's Instagram