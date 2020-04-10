Gal Gadot Exudes Fierce Vibes In Her Silver Sequinned Gown For This Photoshoot Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Gal Gadot, who created a trend with John Lennon song, Imagine amid lockdown and was on the receiving end of the trolls for the same, recently surprised us with her Vogue cover. The Wonder Woman actress exuded glamourous vibes with her cover shoot. We have decoded her attire and look for you.

Gal Gadot looked totally glamourous in her attire and we so loved the fierce look. Her photoshoot radiated strength and was titled, 'Once Upon A Time In Fashion'. Posed against a backdrop of deserted land with rocky hills in the background, Gal Gadot looked amazing. She wore a silver sequined gown that was accentuated by intricate patterns and shimmery details. Her ensemble was also enhanced by sheer accents. It was a figure-flattering number with a sheer skin-colour bodice.

The actress kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was also nude-toned. The muted pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup upped her bold avatar. The wet tresses rounded out her look and with this, she also gave us hairdo goal. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Gal Gadot's Instagram