Freida Pinto Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Black Printed Dress As She Announces Pregnancy With Fiancé Cory Tran Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

It's good news for actress Freida Pinto and her fans. The Slumdog Millionaire actress is expecting her first child with fiancé Cory Tran. Recently, she took to her Instagram page to announce her pregnancy and treat her fans with her maternity look. She shared a picture, where she was seen posing with Cory while flaunting her baby bump in a black printed dress. Freida's dress looked very pretty and she gave major maternity fashion goals to all would-be moms. So, let us take a closer look at her dress and decode it.

So, in the latest post on Instagram, Frieda Pinto was seen showing off her baby bump in a sleeveless black dress. It was accentuated by intricate and tiny red, pastel pink, and white floral prints. Her beautiful dress also featured a plunging neckline and cinched waist that added structure to her attire. The Immortals actress teamed her dress with minimal jewellery, which consisted of a gold-toned bracelet and a ring.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Pinto slightly contoured her forehead, nose, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, black kohl, and pale pink lipstick wrapped up her look. She left her mid-parted straight highlighted tresses and looked beautiful.

On the other hand, her fiancé Cory Tran sported a light yellow half-sleeved polo T-shirt, that featured subtle striped patterns. He teamed it with denim jeans and upped his look with a wrist-wear and a ring. Blonde-highlighted hair, moustache, and stubble beard rounded out his dashing avatar.

Announcing her pregnancy, Frieda wrote, 'Baby Tran, coming this Fall! ❤'.

So, what do you think about this maternity look of Frieda Pinto? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Frieda Pinto's Instagram