Diwali 2019: Five Must-wear Saris For Laxmi Puja On This Diwali Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Come the festival of lights, diwali and we all look forward to getting dressed for the Laxmi puja. While some of us opts for lehengas and suits, a few also want to drape saris for the special occasion. So, for those of you, who want to drape saris, we have curated five awesome sari ideas for you. The saris on the list by these designers are latest and absolutely classy, so take a look for some festive inspiration.

Naturally Anuradha Yes, this sari by Naturally Anuradha is absolutely festive and graceful. Draped in a nivi style, this sari is accentuated by subtle motifs and intricate embroidery. The sari also features deep red border and she teamed her sari with a half-sleeved blouse with patterned border. If draped conservatively like the model, you wouldn't need to accessorise your look with jewellery much but you can spruce up your avatar with delicate bracelets. Parul And Ashie If you want to drape a pastel delicate sari for the festive occasion, this Parul and Ashie sari is ideal for you. Dipped in peach-pinkish hue, this sari is absolutely light and enhanced by white floral accents. You can team it with a tailored full-sleeved blouse like the model or you can colour-block it too with a white-hued blouse. Also, if planning on draping this sari, don't forget to notch up your avatar with pearl jewellery. Sanjukta Dutta Not everyone wants an understated sari, some of us might even want an absolutely vibrant number like this sari by Sanjukta Dutta. This sari is splashed in the shades of blue and looks totally festive and bright. We love the exaggerated puffed-up light blouse and floral accents, which you can totally team with this sari. In case you are thinking of draping this sari, keep you jewellery light and gold. Pramaa by Pratima Pandey White is such a special and lovely hue and the best part about white sari is that you can pair it with myriad hued blouses. This Pramaa by Pratima Pandey sari donned by model is gorgeous and what we like about this sari is so simple yet stunning. You can pair this sari with a floral blouse like in the picture or you can even opt for minty green or pink blouse for some festive effect. Accessorise your look with studs and bracelets, if you are planning on wearing this sari. Ikai By Ragini Ahuja In the aforementioned point, we were talking about colour-blocking your sari. So, yes this Ikai By Ragini Ahuja sari is a perfect example. This sari is absolutely humble with sheer accents, dotted patterns, and floral embroidery on the border. The model has teamed it with red sleeveless blouse, which makes for a winning combination but you can go for different colours too. Keep your jewellery light if this is your sari choice.

So, which sari from the list will you pick for the Laxmi puja? Let us know that in the comment section.