FDCI’s India Couture Week (ICW) To Showcase The Finest In Fashion From August 25 Fashion Trends Staff

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has scheduled the second digital edition of the India Couture Week 2021, in association with Hindustan Times, from August 25-29. This year, the theme of the fashion week is centered around embracing the need for innovation. Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery is the jewellery partner.

The 14th edition of the event will witness the country's top couturiers, present their fashion films and display their mastery over compelling storytelling, at a time when it has become the most influential means of communication. The showcase can be streamed on all the FDCI's digital platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and FDCI website, with a pre-set show schedule.

"We are delighted to announce the dates for India Couture Week 2021, and even though there is no doubt, the way we consume fashion has changed, but what hasn't is the desire for special occasion ensembles. To encapsulate this regal experience, our designers have adapted to the digital format, which is both engaging and relevant. We will have the best of the best couturiers, narrating tales, effortlessly bridging the gap between the two worlds ----- reel and real," said the FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.

Stay tuned for more updates on the India Couture Week 2021!