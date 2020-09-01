Just In
The India Couture Week 2020 Will Happen But For The First Time The Format Is Digital; Details Inside
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, the first-ever digital edition of the India Couture Week 2020 (ICW 2020) presented by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in association with the Hindustan Times will take place from September 18-23. The jewellery partner of the ICW 2020 will be Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery. In order to keep up with reality, the FDCI has taken a step towards the digital transformation. This will give an opportunity to the designers to reach the savvy audience and explore interesting ways of showing collections.
The first ever digital edition of the India Couture Week 2020, in association with Hindustan Times, will go live from September 18 to 23, on a preset show schedule, emulating the format of a physical event. These films will be streamed on FDCI’s digital platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the FDCI website. Jewellery partner @archanaaggarwalofficial . . @hindustantimes #ICW2020 #DecodingCouture #FDCIGoesDigital 3/3
A six-day long digital fashion week, ICW 2020 will also showcase the designs of top couturiers of the country including Amit Aggarwal, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Tandon, Shantanu & Nikhil, and Suneet Varma. The designers will show their couture films/videos and supporting content, which will go live according to the show schedule. The new format will emulate the format of a physical event that we have been seeing before the pandemic struck. These films will be streamed on the FDCI's digital platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and the FDCI website.
Speaking about the India Couture Week 2020, the FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said, "The FDCI has been a frontrunner in establishing a fresh template, in tandem with the changing times. Couture has all the elements of fantasy, and as screens take over our lives, we hope to recreate the magic of this genre, with pure creativity. We are delighted to partner with Hindustan Times, as we immerse in a world of both print and digital,"
The first-ever digital edition of India Couture Week is coming soon. Stay tuned for more updates. Disclaimer: Please note that the image used in this post is produced by SSDA, exclusively for FDCI. #ICW2020 #FDCIgoesDigital #FDCI #IndiaCoutureWeek
The official hashtag for the event is #DecodingCouture with the graphic theme of 'waves' as digital is creating ripples in the global fashion industry. We are as excited as you are. Stay tuned for more updates.