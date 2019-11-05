Emma Watson Flaunts Dramatic Old School Outfits And Minimal Makeup In Her Latest Photoshoot Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Emma Watson's photoshoot for the British Vogue is lit up by dramatic outfits. The Little Women actress looked stunning in her shoot and opened up about herself. She called herself 'self-partnered' and asked why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30. The actress and activist is going to turn 30 next year in April and here are her looks from the photoshoot.

So, for the cover shoot, Emma looked gorgeous in an Alexander McQueen ruffled minidress that featured exaggerated sleeves. She accessorised her look with a pair of white gold and diamond Chopard earrings. Her makeup was nude-toned with muted-toned lip shade and the sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Her second avatar was a bit towards the retro side.

So, Emma Watson wore a leopard-printed outfit. So, her nylon parka and bucket hat was from Burberry. Her attire was accentuated by yellow and black patterns. The cashmere scarf by Johnstons of Elgin was patterned exquisitely too and accentuated her look. The third look had a whiff of old-fashioned touch too. She paired an oversized jacket with contrasting sharply pleated skirt. So, her wool coat and the pink crepe skirt were from Balenciaga. The wool-cashmere polo neck was by Gabriela Hearst. The black beanie was from Le Bonnet Amsterdam. She paired her attire with Alexander McQueen boots and Jennifer Kent socks. Emma's look was completed with a Bottega Veneta silver necklace.

