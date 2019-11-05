Just In
- 12 min ago Measles Cause Immune Amnesia, Increases Risk Of Other Diseases
-
- 27 min ago Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha And Surveen Chawla Make Us Want To Dress Up In Ethnic Wear
- 57 min ago Karisma Kapoor's Groovy Outfits Can Be Your Next Party Wear
- 1 hr ago No Shave November Special: Benefits Of Beard Oil And How To Apply It
Don't Miss
- Movies Here's What Rakul Preet Has To Say About Dating Rana Daggubati
- Sports Hardik Pandya clicked with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Stankovic after dinner date in Mumbai, image goes viral
- Technology Apple Joins Forces With Valve; New AR Headsets On Its Way?
- News No country can progress without advancement of science and technology: PM Modi
- Travel 7 Winter Tips For First-Time Campers
- Finance Gold Prices In India Ease On Global Cues
- Automobiles Top-Selling Cars In India For October 2019: Kia Seltos Enters Top-10 As Best-Selling SUV
- Education UPTET 2019: 6 Important Things Students Should Know Before Registration
Emma Watson Flaunts Dramatic Old School Outfits And Minimal Makeup In Her Latest Photoshoot
Emma Watson's photoshoot for the British Vogue is lit up by dramatic outfits. The Little Women actress looked stunning in her shoot and opened up about herself. She called herself 'self-partnered' and asked why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30. The actress and activist is going to turn 30 next year in April and here are her looks from the photoshoot.
View this post on Instagram
Introducing @EmmaWatson as the star of #BritishVogue’s December 2019 cover. At 29, Watson is one of the most recognisable faces on the planet, with some 100 million devoted followers on social media. The actor and activist sat down with @Paris.Lees to offer a rare insight into her day-to-day life, as they discussed how Watson is using her unique platform to champion causes like gender equality, reproductive rights and sustainability, her dreams for the future, and her role as Margaret “Meg” March in Greta Gerwig’s all-star reboot of Little Women. Click the link in bio for @Edward_Enninful’s editor’s letter and see the full story in the new issue, on newsstands Friday November 8. #EmmaWatson wears @AlexanderMcQueen ruffled minidress and white and gold diamond @Chopard earrings. Photographed by @AlasdairMcLellan and styled by @PoppyKain, with hair by @AnthonyTurnerHair, make-up by @LynseyAlexander, nails by @LorrainevGriffin, set design by @AndyHillmanStudio.
A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on
So, for the cover shoot, Emma looked gorgeous in an Alexander McQueen ruffled minidress that featured exaggerated sleeves. She accessorised her look with a pair of white gold and diamond Chopard earrings. Her makeup was nude-toned with muted-toned lip shade and the sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Her second avatar was a bit towards the retro side.
View this post on Instagram
“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. It took me a long time, but I’m happy. I call it being self-partnered.” As actor and activist Emma Watson approaches 30, it might come as a surprise that one of the most famous faces in the world is extraordinarily down to earth, especially when it comes to relationships and dating. @Paris.Lees meets the actor-cum-activist in the December 2019 issue of #BritishVogue. Click the link in bio for @Edward_Enninful’s editor’s letter and see the full story in the new issue, on newsstands Friday November 8. #EmmaWatson wears @Burberry nylon parka and bucket hat and a @JohnstonsOfElgin cashmere scarf.Photographed by @AlasdairMcLellan and styled by @PoppyKain, with hair by @AnthonyTurnerHair, make-up by @LynseyAlexander, nails by @LorrainevGriffin, set design by @AndyHillmanStudio.
A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on
So, Emma Watson wore a leopard-printed outfit. So, her nylon parka and bucket hat was from Burberry. Her attire was accentuated by yellow and black patterns. The cashmere scarf by Johnstons of Elgin was patterned exquisitely too and accentuated her look. The third look had a whiff of old-fashioned touch too. She paired an oversized jacket with contrasting sharply pleated skirt. So, her wool coat and the pink crepe skirt were from Balenciaga. The wool-cashmere polo neck was by Gabriela Hearst. The black beanie was from Le Bonnet Amsterdam. She paired her attire with Alexander McQueen boots and Jennifer Kent socks. Emma's look was completed with a Bottega Veneta silver necklace.
View this post on Instagram
“‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal...’ Cut to turning 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I feel so stressed and anxious.’” @EmmaWatson opens up to @Paris.Lees in the December 2019 issue of #BritishVogue. Click the link in bio for @Edward_Enninful’s editor’s letter and see the full story in the new issue, on newsstands Friday November 8. #EmmaWatson wears @Balenciaga wool coat and crepe skirt, @GabrielaHearst wool-cashmere poloneck, @AlexanderMcQueen boots, @JenniferKentStudio socks, @LeBonnetAmsterdam beanie and @BottegaVeneta silver necklace. Photographed by @AlasdairMcLellan and styled by @PoppyKain, with hair by @AnthonyTurnerHair, make-up by @LynseyAlexander, nails by @LorrainevGriffin, set design by @AndyHillmanStudio.
A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on
So, how did you find Emma Watson's photoshoot looks? Let us know that in the comment section.