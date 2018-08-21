This Eid-Al-Adha, Ditch Embellishments And Take The Simple Fashion Route

August is the month, when festivities are in the air, accompanied by general merriment and high fashion. It is that time of the year when festivals beckon us to wear the most fashionable outfits. Speaking of festivals, the one main festival that is around the corner is Eid. Yes, Eid-A-Adha or Bakra Eid is an auspicious festival, which is celebrated annually and is marked by rich Mughlai cuisine, lively banter, and obviously traditional fashion.

However, when it comes to dressing up on Eid, we do realise that most of the times, we have already worn whatever ethnic we have in our wardrobes and put it on our Insta feeds too. So, we feel that there is no point in repeating.

Our only solution lies in going traditional shopping. Sometimes, we end up buying something that doesn't give us as many 'Oh you look awesome' compliments as much as we had expected. So, this Eid we encourage you to take a different route. See, Eid is a festival, when the streets are illuminated by dazzling lights and if we wear something embellished and glittery, it might even go unnoticed. Also, because most of the ladies are dressed in something shiny and sparkly, so it gives all the more reasons to step up the fashion game.

So, we suggest, you wear outfits that are highlighted by characteristic hues, distinct and high-quality fabrics, and intricate embroideries. In other words, we ask you to ditch embellishments, if you want the heads to turn. This Eid, let's celebrate the textile heritage and exceptional craftsmanship of our country.

Be it a traditional Kanjeevaram sari or a fusion salwar kameez, you can unfollow the general trends and make your own trends. By taking a few steps backward and treading on the road to classics, you will, for sure, get a lot of attention and stand apart too. And don't we all want that? Yes, we do. In a world of all thing sparkles, going understated is also very sensible and fashionable.

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. And elegance lies in the roots, not really in the glamour. Wear your heart out but remember that nothing looks better than handwoven textiles enhanced by works including zari, gota patti, etc.

We hope you liked our suggestion. Feel free to share more views and ideas based on Eid fashion.