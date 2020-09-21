ICW 2020: From Gowns To Lehengas To Sarees, Dolly J’s Gulenaar Collection Is For Confident Brides Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Designer Dolly J launched and presented her new collection 'Gulenaar' on the day three of the ongoing FDCI's first-ever digital India Couture Week 2020. In the short musical video, the designer showcased her beautiful collection for 'functional bridal wear', which consisted of traditional bridal lehengas, gowns, sarees, and other elaborate ensembles. Keeping Indian weddings in mind, Dolly J designed each ensemble with intricate silver and gold threadwork while the idea of presenting it in a beautiful palace, fully justified the theme.

The embellishments and delicate embroidery definitely took prominence in each ensemble of hers but this time the designer also introduced special fabric called Luxe silk organza, which is woven with jacquard. Talking about the hues, the rich palette came with a mix of pastels and jewel tones, which was eye-soothing and made for perfect bridal wear.

Speaking about her collection, Dolly quoted, 'Nothing can dim the light that shines from within; nothing is more impressive than a "Gulenaar" who does not seek validation as she is confident in the extraordinary way Universe has created her. This collection is for the confident woman who is happy in her shape, size and colour. It's a very exuberant collection. It is suspended between dream and reality'.

So, clearly, her collection is absolutely ideal for brides, when worn with confidence. Well, we think that the idea behind her collection was fabulous and her outfits are worth-buying. Here we have decoded some of the ensembles from her new collection for soon-to-be brides along with the suggestions telling which outfit can be worn on which occasion. Take a look.

The Feather Trimmed Silk Organza Gown For Engagement Engagement is the best occasion where brides can flaunt any kind of outfit, be it ethnic or western. This beautiful pastel-hued silk organza gown from Dolly J's Gulenaar collection is ideal for the brides, who want a dreamy look for their engagement. Accentuated by intricately-embellished golden threadwork, this strapless flared gown was elaborate but minimal at the hem,. The gown also featured trimmed feather detailing that added to the fashion quotient while the short trail at the back, exuded princess vibes. The Pale Pink Kalidar With Cape For Engagement This pale pink kalidar from her new collection gave Indo-western look and hence, this outfit makes for a perfect wear for engagement. Actually, the outfit was a kalidar but looked more like a gown. The full-sleeved plunging-neckline flared voluminous ensemble was accentuated by intricate golden chikankari and lace work. It also featured subtle white-hued small floral patterns while the ruffled hem gave the attire a western look. This full-length kaldiar ensemble also came with a long organza cape with sequinned zardosi embroidery. The Red Bridal Lehenga With Cape For Wedding Red lehengas are like a fashion staple, especially for Indian brides. So, even if pink or golden lehengas are setting new trends, a classic red lehenga will always remain relevant at the weddings. However, this red lehenga of Dolly J's had our attention because of the beautiful western twist. The bright-red flared lehenga was accentuated by intricate embroidery in the same hue as well as in golden tone (keeping Indian weddings in mind). Usually, the bridal lehengas come with an equally embellished blouse but this lehenga from Dolly J's collection was teamed with a red blouse by the model with no golden work on it. The half-sleeved plunging-neckline blouse with matching threadwork featured a pretty bow at the front. The other twist in the lehenga was its dupatta, which the model draped like a cape. The organza dupatta had shimmering golden patterns and looked beautifully draped. The Red And Golden Classic Lehenga For Wedding In the world full of fashion trends, sometimes all we want is to stick to classics because it never goes out of style and moreover it defines our personality and cultural values. This red and golden lehenga from Dolly J's collection made for a perfect bridal wear. The lehenga looked classic but the designer had added some unique patterns on it, which made it different from other usual bridal numbers. The beautiful golden embellished lehenga featured intricate orange and green work that we so loved and it caught all our attention. The heavy dori, added to the fashion quotient. The lehenga came with a matching half-sleeved embroidered backless choli, with dori work. The model draped the floral embroidered organza dupatta over her either shoulders. The Golden Chikankari Chiffon Saree For Reception Engagement and wedding might be the perfect days to flaunt your stunning fashion game, but for reception, we normally like to keep it simple and sophisticated. According to us, this beautiful light golden-hued chikankari chiffon saree from Dolly J's Gulenaar collection is worth-investing in. Accentuated by white vapour prints and gold zardosi work at the border, the model teamed this beautiful saree with a sleeveless plunging-neckline delicate blouse with heavy golden zardosi work. The Pastel-Green Sequin Kalidar For Reception Reception is the last function of your wedding and it has got to be special, right? Well, we felt this pastel-green hued kalidar from the designer's collection is perfect to make your day memorable. The sleeveless plunging-neckline flared voluminous kalidar was accentuated by intricate golden embroidered work and heavy silver sequins. The beautiful gown-type ensemble also featured a fringe-detailed small bow at the waist that looked pretty. Further, the kalidar was attached with a tulle cape with shimmering sequins.

We absolutely loved all these traditional bridal ensembles from Dolly J's Gulenaar collection. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.