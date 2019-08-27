ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dolce And Gabbana's Regal Baroque-Inspired Accessories And Sandals Leave Us Awestruck

    By
    |

    First Dolce & Gabbana (D&G) surprised us with their leopard-prints collection and now the leading fashion giant has introduced a brand new Fall Winter 2019-20 collection, which is not only inspired by rich flowers and foliage but also the queens of the Baroque era. A very maximalist collection with luxuriant tones and master craftsmanship, the looks created in this new D&G collection exuded regal vibes but with a contemporary touch. However, more than the outfits, here are two stunning pieces from this collection, which absolutely left us speechless.

    View this post on Instagram

    For queens who are resplendent in their everyday life, the #DGDolceBox embodies the brand’s craftsmanship, love and attention to detail. #DolceGabbana #DGWomen

    A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on

    The two pieces that totally fascinated us were a pair of wedges and a clutch. The pieces were beyond couture and unapologetically plush. Talking about the clutch first, it was made out of gold and seemed extremely extravagant. It was an elaborate purse with intricate floral patterns in gold embossed on it. The box purse was accentuated by the two framed pictures of the queens of Baroque period. It even had a small white flower pattern above its lock and key area, and the handle of the clutch was beautifully done. If you must notice, the model holding the purse flaunted yet another royal jewel, which was a statement ring with an image of a queen.

    View this post on Instagram

    Inspired by the queens of the Baroque era, dedicated to the contemporary women of today. #DGWomen

    A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on

    Now coming to the sandals, the heels were given a royal effect with the help of sophisticated red velvet fabric and the heels were enhanced by gold tones and the picture of queen. It was one of the most priceless sandals we saw this year. So, what do you think about the Baroque period-inspired piece by D&G? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More DOLCE AND GABBANA News

    Read more about: dolce and gabbana
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue