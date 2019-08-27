Dolce And Gabbana's Regal Baroque-Inspired Accessories And Sandals Leave Us Awestruck Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

First Dolce & Gabbana (D&G) surprised us with their leopard-prints collection and now the leading fashion giant has introduced a brand new Fall Winter 2019-20 collection, which is not only inspired by rich flowers and foliage but also the queens of the Baroque era. A very maximalist collection with luxuriant tones and master craftsmanship, the looks created in this new D&G collection exuded regal vibes but with a contemporary touch. However, more than the outfits, here are two stunning pieces from this collection, which absolutely left us speechless.

The two pieces that totally fascinated us were a pair of wedges and a clutch. The pieces were beyond couture and unapologetically plush. Talking about the clutch first, it was made out of gold and seemed extremely extravagant. It was an elaborate purse with intricate floral patterns in gold embossed on it. The box purse was accentuated by the two framed pictures of the queens of Baroque period. It even had a small white flower pattern above its lock and key area, and the handle of the clutch was beautifully done. If you must notice, the model holding the purse flaunted yet another royal jewel, which was a statement ring with an image of a queen.

Now coming to the sandals, the heels were given a royal effect with the help of sophisticated red velvet fabric and the heels were enhanced by gold tones and the picture of queen. It was one of the most priceless sandals we saw this year. So, what do you think about the Baroque period-inspired piece by D&G? Let us know that in the comment section.