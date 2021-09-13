VMAs 2021: Doja Cat Makes Social Media Talk With Her 3 Awesome Unconventional Outfits Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

We have been waiting for the fashion's biggest event, Met Gala but the MTV VMAs, are for sure serving us high-voltage fashion moments. Yes, a number of divas graced the VMAs 2021 red carpet in their fashionable best but it was Doja Cat, who had the social media talking with her unconventional fashion. The singer and rapper and host for the VMAs this year, Doja Cat made us realise that we don't really need Met Gala. She wore costumes that were Met Gala-perfect and had our attention. Let's find out what she wore that made us surprised.

Doja Cat's Chair Hat

Yes, the hat made for such a non-conformist wear and Doja left everyone speechless with her hat. She absolutely slayed it in a Vivienne Westwood number. Doja wore a horse-inspired dress that featured a sheer plunging-neckline bodice. The dress was enhanced by gathered accents and she paired her ensemble with red peep-hole sandals, which went well with her attire. However, the main highlight about her look was the red-coloured hat that was actually a chair turned upside down and later, she even sat on this chair. Well, her chair-inspired hat made us think why we didn't get this idea before.

Doja Cat's Worm-Inspired Costume

This was totally Met Gala costume and Doja Cat wore it for the VMAs. Her worm-inspired costume won the internet and Doja totally pulled it off confidently. Designed by Thom Browne, this costume came from designer's SS18 collection and it was accentuated by padded detailing. The blue and orange were the hues used in her costume and Doja Cat paired her ensemble with pointed yellow pumps. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy mauve lip shade, winged eyeliner, and contoured cheekbones.

Doja Cat's Feet Outfit

Yes, Doja Cat made it awestruck with her outfits and this one was a distinctive number too. Not only, did she play with colour-blocks in this outfit but the feet part of her outfit really made us think of those fairytales. There was surrealism to this ensemble of hers too. She wore a pink-hued asymmetrical shirt that was full-sleeved and short and teamed it with multi-hued glittering tights with statement red feet. She also wore a matching red hat with this costume of hers and we were so fascinated.

Doja Cat created some stunning unconventional moments with the MTV VMAs as the platform and we admire her for keeping it so non-conformist. So, which attire of hers did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

