    Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley's Glamourous Outfits For Grand Occasions

    By
    |

    Actress, Daisy Ridley attended the two premieres of Star Wars: The Rise Of Sky Walker and she looked impressive. The actress wore a red gown and a blue attire, which we have decoded for you. Her outfits seemed perfect for glamourorus parties and she was styled by Samantha McMillen. So, let's take a look at her two stunning outfits.

    Daisy Ridley In A Red Gown

    The actress wore a red gown that we so loved. Her gown was one-shouldered and was custom-designed by the brand, Oscar De La Renta. Her gown featured a structured lapel on the bodice and was figure-flattering. The attire also featured a deep side slit, which enhanced her outfit. She teamed her outfit with wine red pumps by Jimmy Choo. She accessorised her look with red and silver sleek danglers. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and side-swept wavy hairdo.

    Daisy Ridley In A Blue Attire

    Daisy Ridley looked stunning in her royal blue attire that was custom made by Vivienne Westwood. It was a velvet number that consisted of a strapless corset bodice and matching pants. Her attire also featured a drape, which added to the dramatic quotient. She paired her ensemble with pointed blue Jimmy Choo heels. She accessorised her look with delicate rings and earrings. The makeup was highlighted by magenta pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar.

    So, which outfit of Daisy Ridley did you like more? Let us know that.

