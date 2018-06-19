Check Out The Fashion Moments Of This Royal Figure Who Has Taken The Country By Storm

A polo player and a member of the former ruling family of Rajasthan, Padmanabh Singh is just 19 years old and also as we have recently learnt is a model. The royal blood with so many talents, Padmanabh broke the Internet as he walked down the ramp for none other other than Dolce & Gabbana. Oh yes, the son of Diya Kumari, made the country proud and inspired many male models.

This was his debut walk and he was dressed in a modern tuxedo. Blessed with drop-dead looks, Padmanabh sported an overlapping jacket and paired it with cigarette pants. The great grandson of Sawai Man Singh II certainly looked dapper on the ramp.

However, he had already made his name in the fashion world, much before his Dolce & Gabbana ramp walk. A student of Liberal Arts in the New York University, Padmanabh has also been featured a lot in international magazines like Paper. He has also earlier escorted Ava Phillippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon, at the invitation only Le Bal Débutante in Paris.

He is well-connected too, but obviously. He was spotted dining at the Polo Bar with names like Kitty Spencer, the niece of Princess Diana, who is also a Dolce & Gabbana model. Well, all eyes are on him and he has stolen the thunder of all our Bollywood stars for now.

Padmanabh's fashion sense is truly individualistic and inspired by Indian royalty, but the modern-day prince also has equal affinity for casual wears. Take a look at his defining fashion moments.