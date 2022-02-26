Just In
César Awards 2022: Cate Blanchett Dazzles In All Black Louis Vuitton Dress
Cate Blanchett attended the 2022 César Awards in her all-black outfit. The award show was held last Friday on February 25th where Cate was honoured with Honorary César Award for the lifetime achievement award. The 52-year-old actor wore a stunning piece from Louis Vuitton and dazzled the floor.
Cate Blanchett's Black Outfit:
The actor was decked up in glitz and glam while attending the award ceremony. She wore a black outfit from Louis Vuitton. Her outfit included a blazer with sequin work and a black embroidered top paired up with black trousers and black heels. For making a style statement, her top was bolted with a single button while secured with a blazer on top. The blazer added a dash of spark into her whole outfit. The piece all together looked perfect on the actor.
Cate Blanchett's Glam Look:
For the makeup look, she had a dewy finish with contoured and highlighted cheeks to define her feature and along with red lip shade, her makeup was finished and looked glam ready for the award function. For the hair, she went easy on it with a simple wavy and it looked great at such a prestigious award ceremony.
Cate Blanchett's Sparkling Diamond Jewellery:
In the award show, the actor was seen wearing gold and diamond jewellery pieces. She wore stunning earrings, bracelets and rings. Her all-black outfit paired up with these pieces of jewellery went really well together. On the red carpet, her outfit and statement jewellery were the talk of the town.
Cate Blanchett's persona and the way she acts in her film has always been brilliant and for her to receive this award was one of the cherishable moments. It is her positive attitude and her style which make her so great. If you liked her black outfit then let us know in the comment section below.
Image Credit: Instagram
