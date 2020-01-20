ENGLISH

    Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Had A Cute Reunion At SAG Awards And They Gave Us A Stylish Moment

    Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt shared a cute moment together at the SAG (Screen Actors Guild Awards) Awards 2020. The ex couple were papped laughing and holding hands and well, their friendly reunion conquered the internet. Apart from the friendly union, the two looked fashionable together and so, we have decoded their outfits for you.

    Speaking about Jennifer Anistonfirst, the seasoned actress won the award for, The Morning Show. The FRIENDS Rachel Green looked elegant in her Dior gown. Yes, Jennifer wore a sleeveless white-hued silk gown for the occasion and her attire was figure-flattering with flared hem and a ruffled lace detail. She kept her look minimal and impeccable with diamond rings and gave us styling goals with that.

     

    As for her makeup, it was light with a glossy nude-toned lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light eye makeup. Her signature middle-parted blonde highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, won the award for the Best Supporting Actor In Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He kept it understated and simple with a black tuxedo. Well, we can say that they looked awesome together, didn't they? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 13:15 [IST]
