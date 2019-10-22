We Don't Know Whether Jennifer Aniston Woke Up Like This But We Love Her Sunday-perfect Dress Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Actress Jennifer Aniston is on Instagram and she broke the internet. Well, according to The Guinness World Records, Jennifer Aniston is the fastest Instagram user to reach one million followers. Well, Jennifer's Insta feed is getting a lot of attention as her posts are so real and unique. And the recent one was an interesting one with her making a grumpy face and in a white dress. The pic was captioned as, "I'm just a girl....standing with hair and makeup. A stylist. A photographer. A lighting crew, wind machine, props, and a computer.....asking you to think I woke up like this." Well, we are not quite sure that Jennifer Aniston woke up like this but we want to decode her little white dress.

So, moving on from little white dress, what we loved about her look and attire was that there was an instant connection with women. We could so relate to her pic and we absolutely loved her white dress. It was a round-necked sweater dress with full-sleeves and seemed perfect for the upcoming winter season. The dress was marked by distressed edges and Jennifer Aniston paired it with golden flats and white socks. Well, her look was an ideal Sunday look, when we want to just sit back and read a book. But this could have very well been a street or day party wear too had she teamed it with black or brown boots.

For the shoot, Jennifer notched up her look with a classy hat that went well with her look. The makeup was light and highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade and the blonde tresses upped her look. Jennifer Aniston absolutely slayed it, isn't it?