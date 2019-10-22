Just In
- 1 hr ago The Best Way To Do Your Eyebrows
-
- 1 hr ago 5 Reasons That Tell Us Why Having Sex With Your Ex Is Not The Best Thing To Do
- 1 hr ago Kuhoo Garg And Dhruv Rawat Won The Mixed Doubles Title In Egypt International 2019
- 2 hrs ago From Rakul Preet Singh To Shraddha Kapoor, The Traditional Outfits That Divas Wore Recently
Don't Miss
- News IMD downgrades weather warning in Kerala, red alert to remain in coastal Karnataka
- Sports India Vs South Africa: Virat Kohli to Umesh Yadav, India players hail teamwork after resounding series win
- Movies Srinidhi Shetty Worked On Her Birthday! Was Seen On The Sets Of KGF Chapter 2
- Technology Exclusive: itel To Launch 22 Devices In 2020 India, Smart TV Also In Offing
- Automobiles Honda City BS-VI Petrol Engine Specs Leaked: India Launch Expected Next Year
- Finance IRCTC Shares Continue Rising To New Highs A Week After Listing; Surges 11%
- Travel Everything Is Better Together: The Benefits Of Group Travel
- Education Explore IBPS RRB Clerk Main Exam Analysis 2019
We Don't Know Whether Jennifer Aniston Woke Up Like This But We Love Her Sunday-perfect Dress
Actress Jennifer Aniston is on Instagram and she broke the internet. Well, according to The Guinness World Records, Jennifer Aniston is the fastest Instagram user to reach one million followers. Well, Jennifer's Insta feed is getting a lot of attention as her posts are so real and unique. And the recent one was an interesting one with her making a grumpy face and in a white dress. The pic was captioned as, "I'm just a girl....standing with hair and makeup. A stylist. A photographer. A lighting crew, wind machine, props, and a computer.....asking you to think I woke up like this." Well, we are not quite sure that Jennifer Aniston woke up like this but we want to decode her little white dress.
So, moving on from little white dress, what we loved about her look and attire was that there was an instant connection with women. We could so relate to her pic and we absolutely loved her white dress. It was a round-necked sweater dress with full-sleeves and seemed perfect for the upcoming winter season. The dress was marked by distressed edges and Jennifer Aniston paired it with golden flats and white socks. Well, her look was an ideal Sunday look, when we want to just sit back and read a book. But this could have very well been a street or day party wear too had she teamed it with black or brown boots.
For the shoot, Jennifer notched up her look with a classy hat that went well with her look. The makeup was light and highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade and the blonde tresses upped her look. Jennifer Aniston absolutely slayed it, isn't it?