Woah! Leonardo DiCaprio And Brad Pitt Brought Back The 60s Fashion Together

Once upon a time in Hollywood, we had two smoking hot actors, who conquered the world with their superb acting prowess, smouldering looks, and, of course, the eternal charm. Sounds like a good story, right? However, this is not just a story, but a reality. Those two actors, who are still ruling our hearts are none other than Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

And what could be better than seeing them in one frame. Yes, you heard it right. Leonardo and Brad are working together in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film, 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'. This crime drama film will have Leo portraying the role of TV star Rick Dalton, while Brad will star as Cliff Booth, Dalton's close friend.

The movie is slated to be released in August next year but we already have the first look that has killed the Internet and put many screens worldwide into ashes. These two stunners looked pure wow in a picture, which Leo just posted on his Instagram feed. They channelled the 60s look and took us back to the time when jackets did the most talking. Although they donned completely different attires, Leo and Brad nailed the fashion of those good old days.

So, Leo sported a tan-coloured crisp jacket and paired it with chocolate brown-hued slightly flared trousers of those days. He colour-blocked his jacket and trousers with a polo neck yellow sweatshirt and accessorised it with a round-shaped pendant. His shoes were brown and pointed and he completed his look with a statement ring.

Brad contrasted Leo's formal avatar by keeping it cool and casual. He wore a classic full-sleeved denim jacket and teamed it with matching jeans. However, his shirt was black and his brown suede shoes and stunning shades completed his look.

We loved both Brad and Leo and well, they were too hot to handle as well. And we are getting dizzy in the head as they have raised the hotness quotient to a great extent by getting snapped together. Just made our Thursday and gave a throwback to 60s fashion too!