Cannes 2021: Bella Hadid’s Trompe l’oeil Lungs Neckpiece Gown Look Will Leave You Speechless Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Supermodel Bella Hadid stole the limelight with her lung neckpiece at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2021. Apart from her neckpiece, her gown was also tailored to perfection and Bella looked stunning in her ensemble. She exuded glamorous vibes with her ensemble and her look was definitely surreal; she would have made late legendary designer Elsa Schiaparelli proud. So, let's talk about her neckpiece and ensemble.

Speaking about her gown first, it was a body-hugging attire that was full-sleeved and featured a plunging neckline. It was a wool crepe gown that came from Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection designed by Daniel Roseberry. It was a smart attire and her look was absolutely accentuated by the dramatic neckpiece, which had the fashion critics talking. Bella Hadid wore a gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe l'oeil lungs. The statement neckpiece was adorned with rhinestones.

Trompe l'oeil is basically visual illusion in art and design, which is used to trick the eye into perceiving the image or object as a three-dimensional and Bella Hadid's neckpiece certainly captured the essence. She also wore ruby earrings to enhance and complete her look. The makeup was highlighted by glossy mauve-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with mascara. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Bella Hadid graced the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors). So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram