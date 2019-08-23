LFW W/F 2019 Day Two: Five Outfits That We Liked From Anuj Bhutani's Show Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The second day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019 started on a sustainable note. There were a number of shows that offered sustainable outfit choices but we absolutely loved outfits from Anuj Bhutani's show. Presented by Khadi & Village Industries Commission, there are reasons we liked Anuj Bhutani's show. Here are some of the outfits we liked from his collection. Take a look.

The All-White Outfit And Quirky Shoes

This particular outfit was not only humble but with asymmetrical neckline, it added a modern twist to the old-fashion kurta pyjama. This attire consisted of a kurta with sheer sleeves and a pyjama. Apart from the kurta pyjama, what also caught our attention were those shoes, which also seemed crafted out of khadi fabric. Now, that was an amazing trend to look forward to.

The Textured Dress

One of the models walked down the ramp in a structured dress at LFW W/F 2019, which was made out of quintessential khadi fabric. Muted and dipped in the shades of grey, this quarter-sleeved dress featured tassle bodice, which was a stunning addition. She paired her dress with shoes and socks and carried a small bunch of flowers with her.

The Stripes And Colour-Coordinated Outfit

A model sashayed down the ramp in a matching outfit, which consisted of a shirt and high-waist pants. Her shirt was full-sleeved and the pants were accentuated by two bold yellow stripes, which we found as a very understated design. The golden shoes colour-blocked her attire and the bandana scarf rounded out her look.

The Draped And Layered Outfit

A model walked down the ramp in an all-white outfit that was draped and layered. She wore a full-sleeved kurta that was asymmetrical with a drape. Her attire was subtly-done in gold prints and she teamed it with pleated bottoms and transparent slippers. The makeup was nude-toned with a dramatic eye shadow.

And The Colour-Blocked Attire

This khadi silk attire consisted of a cream kurta that was flared and he paired it with golden-hued pants, which contrasted his kurta. He also teamed his attire with a khadi cream-toned drape that accentuated his outfit. He paired his ensemble with white sandals and a cap that reminded us of pre-independence era.

So, which outfit from Anuj Bhutani's collection you loved the most? Let us know that.